Castañon Drives in Four in Tuesday Loss

Published on June 23, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Sugar Land Space Cowboys beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 12-5 Tuesday night in the opening game of the Pacific Coast League's second half. It was El Paso's first game at Constellation Field this season.

Chihuahuas designated hitter Marcos Castañon went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a three-run home run. Right fielder Carlos Rodríguez went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk to move his on-base streak to 31 games. Pablo Reyes had two singles and a walk for El Paso and his .429 on-base percentage this season is second-best in the PCL.

San Diego Padres pitcher Germán Márquez allowed one run in 1.2 innings in a relief appearance on MLB Injury Rehab. Reliever Andrew Moore pitched two shutout innings and struck out four for El Paso on the day he was promoted from Double-A San Antonio. El Paso pitching matched their season high with 13 walks and tied their season high with 15 strikeouts.

Team Records: El Paso (0-1, 35-41), Sugar Land (1-0, 33-42)

Next Game: Wednesday at 10:05 a.m. Mountain Time at Constellation Field. El Paso RHP Sean Boyle (6-4, 5.84) vs. Sugar Land RHP Ethan Pecko (2-3, 3.96). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Sugar Land 12 El Paso 5 - Tuesday

WP: McLoughlin (1-0)

LP: Márquez (1-1)

S: None

Time: 3:15

Attn: 2,820







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 23, 2026

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