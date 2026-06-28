Bees Erase Early Deficit, Complete Saturday Comeback in Extras

Published on June 27, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, NM - Kyren Paris' sacrifice fly in the 10th inning completed a Salt Lake rally that resulted in an 8-7 victory on Saturday over the Isotopes. The Bees erased an early 6-1 deficit behind a solid bullpen and a collective offensive effort.

Salt Lake 8, Albuquerque 7 (Final/10)

WP: Kaleb Ort (5-1)

LP: Evan Shawver (1-1)

SV: Rob Kaminsky (1)

Key Performers

Nelson Rada: 3-5, R, 2 2B, BB, K

Ben Gobbel: 3-5, 2B, RBI, K

Jeimer Candelario: 2-5, 2 R, 2B (100th in AAA), 3B, 2 RBI, BB, 2 K

Kyren Paris: 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, K, HBP, SAC FLY (go-ahead in 10th)

Kaleb Ort: W (5-1), 1.2 IP, H, 0 R, BB, 5 K

Game Summary

After a 14-minute pre-game ceremony delay, baseball got underway from Albuquerque. Repping retro Dukes jerseys, a moniker from the state's historic past, the hosts posted a four-run first to grab the lead. Two extra base hits paced the scoring in the opening stanza on Saturday night.

Salt Lake responded in the second, as Jeimer Candelario got the inning going with his 100th career Triple-A double. The third baseman later scored the Bees' first run on Bryce Teodosio's RBI single to make it 4-1. Albuquerque got the run back in the bottom half, thanks to an RBI double from Jordan Beck, currently on a MLB rehab assignment with the Isotopes.

Nelson Rada, Kyren Paris and Yolmer Sánchez set the table for the Bees in the third, loading the bases on a double and two hit-by-pitches. However, a strikeout and a 5-3 double play fizzled out the threat. The Isotopes scratched across another run in the bottom half, marking three straight frames they scored and took a 6-1 advantage.

With one out in the fourth, Ryan Nicholson left the yard to record his first Triple-A homer and cut the lead to 6-2. The Kentucky alum's solo shot traveled 375 feet onto the right field berm and marked his ninth total longball in 2026. That homer seemed to jumpstart the offense. A pair of fifth-inning extra base hits, including a Candelario triple, cut the deficit to 6-4. Following a scoreless sixth, Salt Lake cashed with two outs in the seventh. Ben Gobbel launched a double, his fourth this week, to close the gap to 6-5.

Again, the Bees' two-out hitting saved the day. In the eighth, a single and walk presented Paris with a game-tying opportunity. The infielder rose to the challenge, hitting a double off the third baseman's glove and into left field to even the score at 6-6. After an intentional free pass loaded the bases, Candelario drew a full-count walk to give the Bees a 7-6 lead. Albuquerque went to the bullpen and ended the threat to keep it a one-run contest.

The Isotopes took that momentum and used it immediately. Zac Veen came off the bench for a pinch-hit, game-tying RBI triple to even the score at 7-7. A nice play from Gobbel, combined with two frozen strikeouts from Kaleb Ort, got the Bees out of the frame.

A ringing one-out double put the winning run on second for Albuquerque in the ninth, but Ort struck out the side to reach five strikeouts and force extras in the Land of Enchantment.

Looking to advance Porter, the ghost runner, Rada laid down a perfect bunt that got him aboard and moved the catcher to third. The situational baseball paid off as Paris gave Salt Lake the 8-7 lead on a sacrifice fly to right. No insurance was obtained, but reliever Rob Kaminsky would make sure that didn't matter. The southpaw slammed the door shut in a perfect 10th inning to secure his first save as a Bee. With the win, Salt Lake guaranteed at least a series split this week in New Mexico.

Game Notes

Salt Lake erased a five-run deficit for the second time in three weeks to complete the comeback in 10 innings moving to 5-3 in extra innings and 3-0 on the road. They remain the only PCL team to not get walked off in 2026.

Salt Lake outhit Albuquerque 14-10 giving them double-digit hit totals for the second consecutive night moving to 28-11 when having 10 or more hits and 29-3 when outhitting the opponent. The Bees finished with seven extra-base hits (five doubles, one triple, one homer), their ninth game in 2026 eclipsing this total. It was Salt Lake's eighth game with at least five doubles and have done so at least once in two straight series (June 16 vs. Tacoma: 5 2B, 2 HR).

Salt Lake played its third one-run game over its last eight contests, winning all three games while posting a record of 13-5 this season in one-run decisions.

Jeimer Candelario notched a ground-rule double in his first at-bat, marking his 100th career two-base knock at the Triple-A level. The infielder becomes the 56th player in the last 10 seasons to record a century of doubles in AAA ball. Candelario collected his first double in his Triple-A debut on May 9, 2016 with the Iowa Cubs, bagging two total in an 8-5 loss to Round Rock. Candelario later tripled, collecting his second of the season (June 17 vs. Tacoma). It is just the sixth time in his professional career that he has tallied a double and triple in the same contest, last doing so with the Detroit Tigers on August 12, 2021 at Baltimore. Candelario brought home what was the go-ahead run in the eighth on a bases-loaded walk, making it consecutive games with at least one RBI.

Ben Gobbel has reached in all 15 games with Salt Lake and currently carries a 20-game on-base streak across three different levels. The second baseman has hit safely in six consecutive games, tied for his season-long streak (April 11-17 with Rocket City). Gobbel has back-to-back multi-hit efforts for the first time since September 14-15, 2025 against Tacoma and Las Vegas with the Bees. The Georgia native notched another double tonight, the fifth across his most recent six games. Four of those have come this week against Albuquerque, tied for the PCL lead this week.

Bryce Teodosio has hit safely in six of his last seven games, driving home Salt Lake's first run of the game. The outfielder pushed his hit streak to four games on the knock. Teodosio has consecutive games with two hits and three in his last four games.

A pair of doubles extended Nelson Rada's hit streak to four games. They are his first extra-base hits in seven games (double on June 18 vs. Tacoma). Tonight was Rada's first multi-double performance in his professional career.

Today marked the third game of the series and second consecutive that Salt Lake has collected multiple hit-by-pitches. Kyren Paris and Yolmer Sánchez were plunked once, both of whom extended their on-base streaks to five and nine games, respectively.

Ryan Nicholson collected his first Triple-A homer with a fourth-inning solo shot. The first baseman has three extra-base hits in his first 10 games at the level, with all of them coming away from home. It is his ninth home run in his 2026 campaign and 32nd in his professional career. Nicholson also has back-to-back games with at least one hit.

Huascar Ynoa finished his relief appearance with three innings and one earned run allowed. It is his second such outing of the season (May 3 vs. Sacramento. Ynoa now has back-to-back outings with one earned run allowed, the first time he has done that since a four appearance stretch between April 26-May 9 earlier this season.

Logan Porter caught his fourth would-be basestealer as a Bee tonight. The former River Cat has been the Salt Lake catcher for four games and has exactly one caught stealing in all four contests. Porter has nabbed eight total runners between his time at Sacramento and Salt Lake in 2026.

After extending his on-base streak earlier in the game, Yolmer Sánchez pushed his hit streak to four games with a seventh-inning single. He later scored in the frame, notching his second straight contest with a run scored. Sánchez walked twice tonight, his seventh game in 2026 with multiple free passes.

Tayler Saucedo bounced back from a rough outing on Wednesday by recording his first scoreless appearance since June 13 at Reno with a shutout sixth inning.

Justin Dunn allowed a lone run in his 1.1 innings of work. The right hander holds a 2.70 ERA in the month of June across seven appearances and 13.1 innings.

Kaleb Ort struck out five in his 1.2 inning outing. All five of his outs came via the punchout and his performance helped the Bees keep the game tied. The Michigander earned his fifth win of the season tonight, a new season-high with one team in his career. Additionally, he extended his scoreless streak to six straight outings and 5.1 innings; Ort is 2-0 across this streak.

Rob Kaminsky finished off a dramatic 10th inning facing the minimum with one strikeout and earned his first save of the year. Kaminsky notched his first professional save since August 2, 2022 with the Arkansas Travelers (AA), and it was his first save at the Triple-A level since August 3, 2019 with Columbus. Kaminsky extended his streak without allowing an earned run to six games across 8.1 innings pitched dating back to June 12 with two walks, six strikeouts and a .156 opponent batting average during that stretch.

Kyren Paris tied the game and gave the Bees the lead for good tonight. His RBI double in the eighth was his fifth two-bagger of the season with Salt Lake and his third XBH across his last four games. In the 10th, Paris drove home the eventual winning run on his first sacrifice fly at the level this season and fifth in his career. He finished with two RBI tonight, his second multi-RBI game with the Bees this season and fifth total in 2026.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Albuquerque close out their week-long set with an afternoon finale on Sunday. First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. MDT from New Mexico.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.