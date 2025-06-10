Rip City Remix Name Jonah Herscu Head Coach

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Portland Trail Blazers, have named Jonah Herscu as the team's next head coach-making him the third head coach in franchise history.

Herscu comes to the Remix with 17 seasons of experience across the NBA, NBA G League and WNBA. He spent the past three seasons with the Trail Blazers as an assistant coach under Chauncey Billups and served as the head coach for both the 2023 and 2024 Trail Blazers Summer League teams.

Prior to joining Portland's coaching staff, Herscu served as an advance scout with the Sacramento Kings for two seasons (2019-21) before becoming assistant coach for the 2021-22 season. He also spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers as an advance scout and player development assistant (2018-19) and as an assistant video coordinator (2016-18).

The Amherst, Massachusetts, native began his coaching career with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants of the NBA G League in 2013 before going on to work as an assistant coach for the Chicago Sky of the WNBA and as a video coordinator for the Chicago Bulls.

Herscu takes over for the Remix as previous head coach Sergi Oliva returns to his role as an assistant general manager to the Portland Trail Blazers.

In addition, Eli Kell-Abrams will serve as the Remix's lead assistant coach after spending the past two seasons as the Trail Blazers' head video coordinator under Coach Billups. Prior to his two seasons with the Trail Blazers, Kell-Abrams spent two seasons as the head video coordinator with the Philadelphia 76ers (2021-23) and three seasons with the Miami Heat as an assistant video coordinator (2019-21) and video intern (2018-19).







