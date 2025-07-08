Rip City Remix Select Three Players in the 2025 NBA G League International Draft

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix have acquired the player rights for forward Carlin Davison with the sixth overall pick, guard Michael Caicedo with the ninth pick and forward Emmanuel Beya with the 17th selection today in the 2025 NBA G League International Draft.

Carlin Davison, a 21-year-old New Zealand native, is currently playing with the Taranaki Mountain Airs of the New Zealand NBL and earned 20 starts and averages 18.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He also played 10 games with the New Zealand Breakers of the Australian NBL where he averaged 2.0 points per appearance.

Spanish player Michael Caicedo most recently appeared with Forca Lleida CE and Union La Rochelle during the 2024-25 season for a combined 19 games, averaging of 4.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. The 6-6 guard also competed with the senior Spanish National Team during the 2021 World Cup Qualifier, along with multiple appearances with the U20 team during the Euro Championships where he earned 12.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in the 2023 tournament.

Emmanuel Beya, from Switzerland and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, recently participated in FIBA 2025 Swiss Tour Qualifiers. He attended Davis & Elkins, a DII college in West Virginia where he participated on the developmental team during the 2023-24 season.

This year's NBA G League International Draft featured 17 players from 15 nations across the globe and includes six players who are eligible to declare for upcoming NBA Drafts.







