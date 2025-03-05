Valley Suns Acquire Alex Schumacher

March 5, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

PHOENIX - The Valley Suns, the NBA G League affiliate of the Phoenix Suns, have acquired guard Alex Schumacher from the Windy City Bulls in exchange for a 2025 international draft pick.

Schumacher is averaging 8.1 points in 24 games (nine starts) this season, all of which came with Windy City. Prior to the G League, the Washington native split his college career between Seattle University (2022-24) and Saint Martin's University (2019-22). While attending Seattle, he earned 2024 NABC All-District and All-WAC second team honors as well as being named to the College Basketball Invitational All-Tournament team.

