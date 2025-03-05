South Bay Lakers Rally Past Memphis Hustle

March 5, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - The South Bay Lakers (8-15) defeated the Memphis Hustle (12-11) 118-108 Tuesday night at Landers Center. Two-way center Christian Koloko notched an 18-point, 13-rebound double-double with three assists, two steals and one block in the victory.

Memphis came out hot to start the game, but South Bay responded with a 17-0 run to finish the quarter with a 30-22 advantage while shooting 57.1 percent from deep. The Lakers extended the gap to 12 points two minutes into the second quarter, but the Hustle found rhythm to outscore South Bay and finish the half leading by five points. Memphis remained strong through the third quarter, outshooting South Bay by a 54.5 percent to 40.0 percent margin from the field to finish the quarter with an 8-point lead. The Lakers rallied back and retook the lead with 2:27 left to play, extending it to 10 points with 28 seconds on the clock to secure their second straight road win.

Three Lakers players finished with double-doubles, including forward Cole Swider who coupled 20 points and 11 rebounds with three assists and two steals. Forward Stanley Johnson tallied 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Guard Jhonathan Dunn scored 19 points off the bench, landing five for six from deep, along with four rebounds and one block. Forward Solomon Young and guard Sir'Jabari Rice rounded out the Lakers' offense with 14 points and 11 points, respectively.

Memphis two-way guard Cam Spencer recorded a game-high 24 points with three rebounds. Grizzlies center Jay Huff, currently on assignment, notched a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double with four assists, two steals and a game-high four blocks. Guard David Johnson added 19 points, six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block off the bench. Forward-center Armondo Bacot contributed 10 points off the bench while forward Malachi Smith added 12 points.

The Lakers play the Hustle once more at Landers Center March 6 before returning home to play the Motor City Cruise March 8 at 5 p.m. at UCLA Health Training Center for Women's Appreciation Night. Fans can click here to purchase tickets.

