Warriors Convert Pat Spencer to Standard NBA Contract; Sign Forward Braxton Key to Two-Way Contract

March 5, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Golden State Warriors, the NBA affiliate of the Santa Cruz Warriors, have converted guard Pat Spencer to a standard NBA contract and signed forward Braxton Key to a two-way contract, it was announced today.

Spencer, 28, is averaging 2.8 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 7.0 minutes over 28 games with Golden State this season. Spencer was originally signed by the Warriors to a two-way contract on February 22, 2024, appearing in six games as a rookie last season.

Key, 28, has appeared in 38 games with the San Diego Clippers in the NBA G League this season, tallying averages of 14.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.4 steals, and 1.2 blocks in 31.8 minutes. A three-year NBA veteran, Key owns career averages of 3.1 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7.8 minutes over 34 games with the Philadelphia 76ers, Detroit Pistons, and Denver Nuggets. A 6'8" forward out of the University of Virginia, Key went unselected in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Key will wear #12 for the Warriors and will be active for the Santa Cruz Warriors next contest against the Wisconsin Herd tomorrow night, Wednesday, March 5.

The Santa Cruz Warriors will host the Wisconsin Herd for a pair of games on Wednesday, March 5, and Friday, March 7. Tip-off for both games against the Herd is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT. The Warriors will end their 10-game homestand with their annual Chase Center Game against the Mexico City Capitanes on Sunday, March 9, with tip-off scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT.

