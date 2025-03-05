Vipers Secure 124-119 Victory over Sioux Falls

March 5, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (13-10), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, defeated the Sioux Falls Skyforce (12-13) 124-119 on Tuesday night at the Bert Ogden Arena.

The Vipers jumped straight into a 7-2 lead but were soon halted by the Skyforce who tied the competition at 12-12. Every time RGV attempted to pull away Sioux Falls would strike back and tie the game. After a 16-16 tie at 7:31, the visiting team then took over the lead and maintained it until 4:29 when the home team regained control with a score of 21-20. At 2:12 the game reached yet another stand still (26-26) after the Skyforce made a comeback. As both teams battled it out for the upper hand neither one was able to pull away which resulted in a 33-33 first quarter.

RGV broke the tie in the opening minutes of the second quarter as the team hit a 4-0 run. The Vipers remained in control until the half came to a close and the team picked up a 65-56 advantage.

Sioux Falls started off hot in the third quarter after hitting a 10-0 streak and regained a 66-65 lead. The Vipers then turned things around and picked up a 67-66 advantage at 10:12, but at 6:14 the Skyforce caught up and tied the competition at 75-75. After that, the Vipers took back the lead but not for long as Sioux Falls came back to an 86-82 lead. However, a 9-2 run made by the Vipers allowed the team to pick up a 91-88 advantage. RGV remained on top and closed the third at 97-92.

In the fourth quarter there was a tight race to come out victorious, Sioux Falls came within one point of regaining control of the game with a score of 111-110 but fell short of a victory as the game winded down to a 124-119 win for the Vipers.

Teddy Allen led the Vipers with 20 points. Daishen Nix dished out a double-double with 19 points and 13 assists. Jermaine Samuels Jr. contributed 18 points to the Vipers.

Miami Heat Two-Way Josh Christopher led all scorers with 30 points followed by Bryson Warren with 24 points and Nassir Little with 22 points.

The action continues Thursday, March 6 as the Vipers welcome the Texas Legends to the Bert Ogden Arena at 7:00 p.m. CST. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a loteria card which will result in 200 winners of a Vipers Finals MVP t-shirt courtesy of HKC Law Firm. Fans may purchase tickets at www.rgvipers.com.

