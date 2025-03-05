Rockets Sign David Roddy to Two-Way Contract

March 5, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Houston Rockets announced the team has signed forward David Roddy to a two-way contract.

Roddy (6-4, 225) most recently served as a two-way player with the Philadelphia 76ers after his 10-day contract with the team ended. During his stint with the team, he appeared in three games averaging six points and three rebounds.

He began the 2024-25 season with the Atlanta Hawks and played in 27 games in which he averaged 4.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.8 minutes.

In 2022 Roddy was selected as the 23rd overall pick in the NBA Draft by Philadelphia but was then traded to the Memphis Grizzlies where he spent the 2022-24 seasons at. He was later traded to the Phoenix Suns to end the 2024 season. With the Grizzlies and Suns, he played in 135 games totaling 891 points, 404 rebounds, 139 assists, 56 steals and 30 blocks.

From 2019-22 he played in 91 games at Colorado State averaging 15.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 29.9 minutes. In 2022 Roddy was named the Mountain West Player of the Year.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.