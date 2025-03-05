Osceola's Kevin Tiller Suspended
March 5, 2025 - NBA G League (G League) News Release
NEW YORK, March 5, 2024 - Osceola Magic general manager Kevin Tiller has been suspended two games for leaving the spectator stands and entering the playing court during an altercation, it was announced today by NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim. The incident occurred with 2:50 remaining in the first quarter of Osceola's 132-101 victory over the Windy City Bulls on March 2 at Silver Spurs Arena.
Tiller will begin his two-game suspension on March 9 when the Magic host the Greensboro Swarm at Silver Spurs Arena at 3 p.m. ET.
