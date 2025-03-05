Charge Fall on School Day

March 5, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Public Hall, home of the Cleveland Charge

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE) Public Hall, home of the Cleveland Charge(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE)

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (10-15) were defeated at home by the Osceola Magic (14-9), 149-144, in front of 4,740 fans that featured students from over 40 area schools.

Cleveland's Emoni Bates hit 7-of-16 threes in scoring 31 points with eight rebounds and six assists. Feron Hunt scored 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting and seven boards. Jaylon Tyson posted a line of 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks on assignment from the Cavs. Luke Travers (15 points, 9 rebounds, 11 assists) and Warith Alatishe (18 points, 14 rebounds) each posted double-doubles for Cleveland. Nae'Qwan Tomlin scored 21 as the Charge scored a season-high in points in defeat.

A quartet of 25+ point scorers led the Magic in their win, led by Ethan Thompson's 35 points on 10-of-18 shooting. Myron Gardner scored 34 points on 13-of-20 from the field with four steals. Jarrett Culver had 27 points on 7-of-10 three pointers, while Javonte Smart added 25 points on 6-of-12 from long distance.

The Charge are home for a pair of games against the Maine Celtics (Boston Celtics) beginning with an Emoni Bates bobblehead giveaway (first 1,500 fans) this Friday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.