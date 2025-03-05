Mason Jones' 49-Point Explosion Powers Stockton Kings Victory over Valley Suns

March 5, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings (17-7), defeated the Valley Suns (14-11), 136-127, Tuesday night at Adventist Health Arena (formerly Stockton Arena).

Two-way guard Mason Jones scored a career-high 49 points, leading all scorers. Forward Terry Taylor added 21 points and guard Jon Elmore posted 10 points. Off the bench, forwards Dexter Dennis and Brian Bowen II scored 20 points and 16 points, respectively.

Two-way guard TyTy Washington Jr. paced the Suns with 24 points. Guard David Stockton followed with 23 points and forward Jaden Shackelford recorded 19 points off the bench. Center Mamadi Diakite recorded 15 points, while forward Tyrese Samuel scored 12 points off the bench and two-way forward Jalen Bridges tallied 14 points.

The Stockton Kings edged out the Valley Suns, 36-35, in a tightly contested first quarter. Stockton shot 64.4% from the field and 72.7% from beyond the arc. Jones' 27-point effort helped lift the Kings, 78-62, at the halfway mark. The Kings continued shooting well in the second half and held the G League's leader in made three-pointers per game (16.8) to 11 total made three-pointers. The Kings took the 136-127 victory.

The Stockton Kings will play the first game of a back-to-back series against the San Diego Clippers at Adventist Health Arena on Saturday, March 8 for Hispanic Heritage Night. Tip-off is slated for 5:30 PM PST. On Sunday, March 9 tip-off is slated for 2:00 PM PST on Women's Empowerment Day. Fans can watch the game on NBAGLeague.com and ClipperVision.

