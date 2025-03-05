Stars' Win-Streak Snapped with Loss at Oklahoma City

March 5, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - The Salt Lake City Stars (15-10), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, fell to the Oklahoma City Blue (12-12) (Oklahoma City Thunder affiliate), 117-102, Wednesday afternoon at the Paycom Center.

Salt Lake City was led by forward Dane Goodwin, who netted a season-high 28 points (10-of-13 FG) that included a career-high seven three-pointers. Goodwin stuffed the stat sheet, recording an additional five rebounds, three assists, one block, and a steal. Rookie guard Max Abmas tied Goodwin's game-high with 28 points of his own (8-of-16 FG). Abmas, who played college ball in Oklahoma at Oral Roberts University, led the Stars with eight assists.

Salt Lake City opened the contest with an impressive performance from beyond the arc, netting 47.1% of their triples in the first frame. The duo of Abmas and Goodwin would lead the way, combining for 18 points in the quarter on an efficient 6-of-7 collective shooting split from downtown. A buzzer-beating triple from guard Darin Green Jr ., playing in his first G League game, would give Salt Lake City a 28-20 advantage heading into the second.

Salt Lake City extended their lead during the opening minutes of the second quarter, taking a 32-20 advantage on a driving layup from Justin Harmon. The Blue would rally back, taking a 46-43 lead on a Jahmi'us Ramsey jump shot. Down three with less than a minute left in the half, Goodwin would connect with his fifth triple of the game, tying a career-high, as the teams entered halftime tied, 46-46.

The Stars lost a step out of the break, getting outscored 71-56 by their opponent in the second half of play. A strong close to the third frame would give the Blue an 11-point, 81-70 lead entering the fourth, as the advantage would bloom into a lead of as many as 21 points in the final frame. Oklahoma City would maintain their strong level of play leading up to the buzzer, handing the Stars their first loss since Feb. 5, with a 117-102 victory.

The Blue were led by former University of Utah center Branden Carlson, who finished the contest with a team-high 22 points (8-of-15 FG), 10 rebounds, and four assists. The rookie Thunder two-way also recorded a career-high seven blocks.

The Stars will face the Oklahoma City Blue again on Friday, March 7th. The game will tip off at 11:00 a.m. MT at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City and be broadcast LIVE on ESPN+.

