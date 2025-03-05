Osceola Magic Overpower Cleveland Charge

March 5, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

CLEVELAND, OH - Ethan Thompson and Myron Gardner combined for 69 points as the Osceola Magic (14-9) fought to a 149-144 win over the Cleveland Charge (10-15) on Wednesday afternoon.

While coming off the bench, Thompson scored a season-high 35 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 from three to lead the Magic. For the third time this season, Gardner set a new career-high, tallying 34 points on 13-of-20 shooting overall and 4-of-7 from behind the arc.

Emoni Bates led the Charge with 31 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Feron Hunt scored 23 off the bench while Nae'Qwan Tomlin and Jaylon Tyson both scored 21.

The Magic scored a season-high 149 points with six players scoring in double figures, and four scoring over 20. Jarett Culver scored 27 points off the bench with seven threes and Javonte Smart had 25 with six threes.

The Magic will take on the Greensboro Swarm on Sun. Mar. 9 to start their five-game homestand. Tipoff will be at 3 p.m. ET and will air on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and NBAGLeague.com. The team will be hosting 'Orlando Magic Night,' presented by AdventHealth and Rothman Orthopaedics. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Jett Howard bobblehead. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

The Osceola Magic players and front office staff visited eight School District of Osceola County elementary schools this past week to share the 'Magic of Reading.'

The Osceola Magic want to thank Campus Customs for being the presenting sponsor for Women's Empowerment Night against the Windy City Bulls.

