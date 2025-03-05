Hustle Lose First Game of Home Stand to Lakers

March 5, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (12-11), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 118108 by the South Bay Lakers (8-15) in the first game of a four-game home stand.

Cam Spencer paced Memphis with a game-high 24 points. On assignment from the Grizzlies, Jay Huff registered 21 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. David Johnson totaled 19 points and six rebounds off the bench. Malachi Smith tallied 12 points and six rebounds. Armando Bacot scored 10 points. Nate Hinton hauled in 12 rebounds.

Cole Swider led South Bay with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Jhonathan Dunn added 19 points off the bench. Christian Koloko tallied 18 points and 13 rebounds. Stanley Johnson registered 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.

In the back-and-forth contest, Memphis extended its lead to 102-91 with 8:13 remaining in the game. South Bay closed the game on a 27-6 run to come from behind and win the game.

Memphis outscored South Bay 50-24 in the paint. The Lakers shot 43.2 percent from beyond the arc, making 19 3pointers. Memphis scored 23 points off turnovers.

The two teams wrap up the two-game series on Thursday, March 6, at 7 p.m. CT at Landers Center.

