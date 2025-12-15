Santa Cruz Drops Final Tip-Off Tournament Match 122-112 to San Diego

OCEANSIDE, CA - In the final game of the 2025-26 NBA G League Tip-Off Tournament, the Santa Cruz Warriors (1-13) had six players notch double-digit scoring performances in a 122-112 loss to the San Diego Clippers (9-4) on Sunday night at Frontwave Arena.

Two-way guard LJ Cryer led the Warriors with 23 points and seven assists, his seventh consecutive game with 20-plus points. Two-way forward Malevy Leons shot 7-for-12 from the floor to finish the game with 19 points and five rebounds, while guard Taevion Kinsey recorded 15 points. Center Marques Bolden notched his third double-double in the last four games, securing 13 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Guard Desmond Cambridge Jr., in his debut game for the Warriors, contributed 13 points off the bench, and forward Jack Clark rounded out the team's offensive effort with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Guard TyTy Washington Jr. led the Clippers with a game-high 29 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. Two-way guard RayJ Dennis tallied 19 points and six assists, and center Yanic Konan Niederhauser, on assignment from the Los Angeles Clippers, contributed 14 points and nine rebounds. Forward Zach Freemantle came off the bench to record 18 points and seven rebounds. Forward Jahmyl Telfort and guard John Poulakidas scored 12 points apiece, while guard Jason Preston contributed 10 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists.

Back-to-back three-pointers from Bolden spearheaded an 8-0 run to start the game for the Sea Dubs, as San Diego connected on just two of its first eight shot attempts to trail 13-4 just over five minutes into the game. Another Santa Cruz swing maintained their margin of nine points at the 4:28 mark, but Washington Jr. answered with five-straight points to keep the home side in striking distance. Cambridge Jr. came off the bench to contribute eight first-quarter points for Santa Cruz against his former team, helping the Warriors take a 32-21 advantage into the second frame. After falling behind by 16 points, San Diego mounted a 15-4 run to narrow the deficit; however, Santa Cruz continued to stay in front, 43-38, halfway through the second quarter. The Clippers shot 8-for-13 on three-point attempts in the second frame to retain a two-possession gap with less than 90 seconds left in the half, but five unanswered points from the Sea Dubs before the halftime buzzer gave Santa Cruz a 62-51 lead after 24 minutes of play.

Santa Cruz maintained a double-digit advantage after three minutes of action; however, a 14-3 run by the Clippers gave the home side their first lead of the game, 75-74, at the 5:46 mark of the third quarter. The Sea Dubs closed the frame with intensity, erupting on an 11-0 run over the last three minutes to enter the fourth quarter leading 88-81. Nine combined points from Cryer and Kinsey kept the Warriors in control five minutes into the final frame, ahead 101-96, but a 9-0 swing saw the home side surge out in front by four points with 5:03 left to play. 6-for-10 shooting from deep allowed the Clippers to stay ahead 114-106 with just over three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Sea Dubs were unable to close the gap, as they went on to fall 122-112 to the San Diego Clippers in the final game of the Tip-Off Tournament.

The Warriors will open the 2025-26 regular season with a pair of games at the NBA G League Winter Showcase, which runs from Friday, December 19, through Monday, December 22, in Orlando, Florida. The NBA G League Winter Showcase schedule will be announced at a later date.







