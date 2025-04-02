Valley Suns Advance to Conference Semifinals

April 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Valley Suns News Release







PHOENIX - The Valley Suns advanced to the Conference Semifinals of the 2025 NBA G League Playoff, presented by Google Pixel, where they'll take on the Stockton Kings in a single elimination matchup in Stockton, Calif. Tip-off is scheduled for 7p.m. PT on Thursday, April 3 and will air on ESPNU, with the winner advancing to the Conference Finals.

The Valley Suns advanced to the Conference Semifinals by virtue of a 131-127 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors in the First Round on Tuesday night. TyTy Washington Jr. led the team with a game-high 40 points, paired with six rebounds and nine assists to secure the team's first-ever postseason win.

The Conference Semifinals will take place on April 3 and 4, while the Conference Finals will be played on April 6. Game 1 of the NBA G League Finals is scheduled for April 8, with Game 2 taking place on April 11 and Game 3 (if necessary) on April 14.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.