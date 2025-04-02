JD Davison Named 2024-25 Kia NBA G League Most Valuable Player

April 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The NBA G League announced today that Maine Celtics Two-Way player JD Davison has been named the 2024-25 Kia NBA G League Most Valuable Player. Davison becomes the second player in franchise history to win MVP, joining 2014-15 D-League MVP Tim Frazier, formerly of the Maine Red Claws.

"His hard work and team-first attitude from day one with both the Boston and Maine Celtics have led to this achievement," said Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens. "JD has embraced the idea of continuously improving, and we are thrilled for him."

Davison finished the Regular Season with averages of 25.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. The 22-year-old made 30 Regular Season appearances, leading Maine to a 21-13 record, to send the reigning conference champions back into the postseason for a third straight year. His scoring mark ranked fourth in the league and his assist mark ranked seventh, making him the only G League player to place among the top seven in both categories.

"JD has been nothing short of exceptional this season," said Maine Celtics Head Coach and Boston Celtics Assistant Coach Tyler Lashbrook. "His work ethic and commitment to his own development are second to none, but his leadership and the guidance he provides to our locker room are what sets him apart. Winning the NBA G League MVP is a testament to all of those qualities. He truly impacts winning in every way, and we're very proud of him."

The 6-foot-1 guard surpassed 30 points in 15 games during the 2024-25 campaign. Davison recorded 13 double-doubles and two triple-doubles. He scored the third-most total points (754) league-wide during the regular season and tied for the third-most assists (223). He made a league-leading 277 field goals on 576 attempts for a 48.1 percent clip.

For the Regular Season and Tip-Off Tournament combined, Davison appeared in 45 games, averaging 25.6 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 7.7 APG, and 1.4 SPG, while shooting 48.2 percent from the field.

Davison, drafted by the Boston Celtics with the 53rd overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft, is one of the most accomplished players in Maine basketball history. He owns the franchise record for points (2,677), assists (1,065), steals (158), games played (133), and field goals (994). Davison is also 4th in franchise history in rebounds (649).

Fresh off last night's win, Davison and the Maine Celtics return to postseason action tomorrow night when they travel to Westchester for the Second Round of the NBA G League Playoffs presented by Google Pixel. The game is slated for a 7 p.m. tip and can be streamed live on Tubi.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from April 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.