Santa Cruz Warriors Narrowly Fall to Valley Suns, 131-127, in Round One of the NBA G League Playoffs

April 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Santa Cruz Warriors (0-1) fall to the Valley Suns (1-0), 131-127, in the first round of the NBA G League Playoffs at Kaiser Permanente Arena on Tuesday night.

Two-way forward Braxton Key led the Warriors with 30 points, 12 rebounds, and a pair of steals. Forward Blake Hinson recorded 24 points and seven rebounds, while two-way forward Jackson Rowe contributed 17 points and six rebounds. Guard Yuri Collins finished the game with a 16-point and 10-assist double-double, and two-way guard Taran Armstrong followed closely behind with 14 points and eight assists. Guard Alex Gil-Fernandez provided an offensive spark off the bench, rounding out the Sea Dubs scoring effort with 12 points.

Two-way guard TyTy Washington Jr. recorded a game-high 40 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. Guard Jaden Shackelford put up 21 points, and forward Mamadi Diakite finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists. Two-way forward Jalen Bridges scored 18 points, while forward Moses Wood and guard Alex Schumacher both tallied 15 points apiece.

Both teams came into the game primed for the playoffs, exchanging three-pointers as Key scored seven of the Sea Dubs' first 10 points to claim a two-point advantage four minutes into the game. The Suns continued to find success from behind the arc, connecting on six of their first 10 attempts from deep before a pair of rim-rocking slams from Johnson and Rowe brought the Warriors within three points to narrowly trail the Suns, 25-22, with 4:09 remaining in the first quarter. Washington Jr. had a game-high 16 points in the opening frame for the Valley, but Santa Cruz matched their efforts with 16 points in the paint to stay close on the heels of the Suns, and the home side entered the second quarter with a 41-34 deficit. Johnson opened the frame with a midrange jumper followed by an electrifying dunk to get the offense rolling for the Sea Dubs, but the Suns went on a 12-2 run to extend their advantage to 65-46 with 7:05 left before the break. Santa Cruz fought for every offensive rebound and battled for every point inside the paint to finish the quarter with 20 of their 33 second-quarter points scored in the lane and close the first half behind the visiting Suns, 78-67.

Key was a man on a mission to start the third quarter, scoring on three straight possessions to chip away at the home team's double-digit halftime deficit to bring the Warriors within eight points, 83-75, two minutes into the frame. After allowing the Suns to pull ahead once more, Santa Cruz ramped up their intensity tenfold, holding the Valley to just four points for over five minutes and riding a Gil-Fernandez-led offensive surge to pull in front, 97-94, and take their first lead since the first quarter with 3:49 left in the third period. Back-to-back finishes at the rim from center Seth Maxwell and Rowe put the Warriors ahead, 105-101, heading into the final 12 minutes of the contest. Valley was the first to strike iron, converting a three-point play at the charity stripe. However, the Sea Dubs defense proceeded to hold the visiting team scoreless over a three-minute stretch and notch 11 straight points of their own to take a 116-104 advantage with 8:29 to go in the fourth quarter. Three straight jump shots from the perimeter broke the silence for the Valley as they tied the game up at 120 points apiece. The Suns quickly took the lead, but Santa Cruz stayed close on their heels as a finger-roll layup from Collins kept the home team within reach, 125-124, with 1:53 left in the contest. In the final minutes, the Warriors were unable to keep the visiting team from slipping out of their grasp, and Santa Cruz fell to the Suns, 131-127, in the first round of the NBA G League Playoffs.

