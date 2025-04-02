Scott King Named NBA G League Coach of the Year

April 2, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

AUSTIN - The NBA G League today announced that Austin Spurs head coach Scott King has been named the 2025 NBA G League Coach of the Year.

In his first season, King led Austin to the NBA G League playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, finishing the regular season 22-12 (32-18 overall) tying with the Stockton Kings for the best record in the Western Conference.

Austin ended the regular season ranked first in defensive rating (102.3), third in steals per game (10.1), and fourth in both blocks per game (6.6) and rebounds per game (48.4). The Spurs also set a league record this season, posting the highest margin of victory in league history (+23.5).

This season marks the Spurs first Western Conference Semifinals appearance since 2018, when they won the NBA G League Championship against the Raptors 905.

King is the second head coach in franchise history to win the award, joining Quin Snyder, who earned the honor with the Austin Toros in the 2008-09 season.

