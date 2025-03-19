Gold Extend Win Streak to Three with Victory over Raptors 905

March 19, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold (15-15) rallied from a 23-point deficit to defeat the Raptors 905 (13-17) 123-115. A dominant third-quarter surge propelled the Gold to a three-point lead heading into the final quarter. The fourth quarter saw a back-and-forth battle, but the Gold held strong to secure their third consecutive victory.

Grand Rapids had an efficient night from the floor, shooting 50% overall and 48.6% from beyond the arc. In comparison, the 905 shot 47.6% from the field and 37.8% from three.

Charles Bediako led the charge for the Gold with a double-double, scoring 26 points and 15 rebounds. Two-way player Trey Alexander was just shy of a triple-double, contributing 32 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists. Will Richardson added 26 points, nine assists, and five rebounds. Tevian Jones (19 points) and Gabe McGlothan (13 points) rounded out the Gold's double-digit scorers.

For the Raptors 905, Charlie Brown Jr. led all scorers with 29 points and six rebounds. Evan Gilyard followed closely with 27 points, seven assists, and three rebounds. Grand Rapids native Lacey James came close to a double-double, contributing 10 points and eight rebounds. Quincy Guerrier (17 points) and Tylor Perry (15 points) also reached double figures for the 905.

The Gold will return to action against the Wisconsin Herd on Saturday, March 22 at 12:00 p.m. ET at Van Andel Arena. Fans can catch the game live at NBAGLeague.com.

