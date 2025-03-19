Vipers and Driscoll Health Plan to Host 2025 All-Valley Showcase
March 19, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release
EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers have partnered up with Driscoll Health Plan to host the 2025 All-Valley Basketball Showcase on Saturday, March 29.
"Driscoll Health Plan is proud to support this event, which brings together talented young athletes from across our community," said Driscoll Health Plan Community Outreach Manager Rose Santos. "At Driscoll Health Plan, our mission is clear- Together We Heal.
"We believe that investing in our youth goes beyond healthcare; it's about fostering opportunities for growth, education, and success. Basketball teaches discipline, teamwork, and perseverance, all of which contribute to academic achievement and lifelong well-being. By supporting this event, we celebrate the dedication of student-athletes while reinforcing the vital connection between health, school attendance, and future success. Together, we are building a stronger, healthier community- one game at a time," Santos said.
The showcase will tip-off at 1:00 PM CT with the girls' game followed by the boys' game at 2:30 PM CT. Doors open at noon at Bert Ogden Arena located at 4900 S I-69 C, Edinburg, Texas.
All-Valley Showcase highlights the top high school athletes from around the Rio Grande Valley. It allows the participating student athletes to showcase their basketball skills while also representing their high school program. The athletes are split into two teams, East and West, depending on the location of their high school and are selected through various media outlets and officials around the RGV. This event will feature the promising talent of 60 (30 female and 30 male) students who will be coached by Mire Chatman (West) and Greg Yates (East).
"Hosting this game each year is an incredible opportunity for our organization to not only feature the best talent from all around the RGV, but to give them a chance to showcase their hard work on the biggest stage," said Vipers Vice President Mario Rodriguez. "We are thankful for our presenting partner Driscoll Health Plan, and their willingness to support the student athletes of the Rio Grande Valley by continuing to provide outstanding and unique opportunities for our community."
A complete roster of the participating players can be found below.
First Name: Last Name: High School (Girls' East Team):
D'Arrah Howard Brownsville Lopez
Sophia Carrizales Brownsville Lopez
Tatiana Mercado Brownsville Veterans
Brianna Barnes Brownsville Veterans
Amaris Martinez Harlingen
Serena Cano Harlingen South
Rianna Gonzalez La Feria
Brianna Garcia Lyford
Adaleigh Knight Raymondville
Carlie Rodriguez Rio Hondo
Emily Molina Rio Hondo
Angelina Reyes San Benito
Seanah Mirles St. Joseph
Isabel Magallanes Weslaco
Aundrya Arredondo Weslaco
First Name: Last Name: High School (Boys' East Team):
Nick Zarate Brownsville Jubilee
Beto Galarza Hanna
Luis Rodriguez Harlingen
Kai Sepulveda Harlingen South
Evan Lopez La Feria
Noah Rosales La Feria
Andrew Munoz Los Fresnos
Gio Galvan Los Fresnos
Ismael Moreno Lyford
Cleveland Smith Port Isabel
Ruben Atkinson Rio Hondo
Julian Johnson San Perlita
Pete Cantu Weslaco
Zion Rodriguez Weslaco East
EJ Garza Weslaco East
First Name: Last Name: High School (Girls' West Team):
Yuri Perez Edinburg
GG Betancourt Edinburg Vela
Jamie Gonzalez Harvest Christian
Riley McClaugherty Harvest Christian
Lizbeth Luna Hidalgo
Nicole Flores La Joya Palmview
Mia Rojas La Joya Palmview
Madison Borjas Mcallen Memorial
Alyssa Cantu Mcallen Rowe
Alexandra Gonzalez PSJA North
Lluvia Aldape Rio Grande City
Aryanna Garza San Isidro
Kassandra Garcia Sharyland Pioneer
Ebonie Chatman Sharyland Pioneer
Anika Fleischmann Sharyland Pioneer
First Name: Last Name: High School (Boys' West Team):
Brayan Martinez Edinburg
Nathaniel De La Garza Edinburg Economedes
Raul Palacios Edinburg North
Jordan Bustamante Edinburg Vela
JP Olivarez Edinburg Vela
Gerald Perez Hidaglo
Daniel Trevino La Joya
Joe Gonzalez La Joya Palmview
D'Aundre Canada Mcallen
Alex Monroy Mcallen Memorial
Leon Villarreal Mission
CJ Menchaca Nikki Rowe
Mason Lopez PSJA North
Diego Martinez Rio Grande City
Muhamed Shaath Sharyland Pioneer
