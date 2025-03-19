Vipers and Driscoll Health Plan to Host 2025 All-Valley Showcase

March 19, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers have partnered up with Driscoll Health Plan to host the 2025 All-Valley Basketball Showcase on Saturday, March 29.

"Driscoll Health Plan is proud to support this event, which brings together talented young athletes from across our community," said Driscoll Health Plan Community Outreach Manager Rose Santos. "At Driscoll Health Plan, our mission is clear- Together We Heal.

"We believe that investing in our youth goes beyond healthcare; it's about fostering opportunities for growth, education, and success. Basketball teaches discipline, teamwork, and perseverance, all of which contribute to academic achievement and lifelong well-being. By supporting this event, we celebrate the dedication of student-athletes while reinforcing the vital connection between health, school attendance, and future success. Together, we are building a stronger, healthier community- one game at a time," Santos said.

The showcase will tip-off at 1:00 PM CT with the girls' game followed by the boys' game at 2:30 PM CT. Doors open at noon at Bert Ogden Arena located at 4900 S I-69 C, Edinburg, Texas.

All-Valley Showcase highlights the top high school athletes from around the Rio Grande Valley. It allows the participating student athletes to showcase their basketball skills while also representing their high school program. The athletes are split into two teams, East and West, depending on the location of their high school and are selected through various media outlets and officials around the RGV. This event will feature the promising talent of 60 (30 female and 30 male) students who will be coached by Mire Chatman (West) and Greg Yates (East).

"Hosting this game each year is an incredible opportunity for our organization to not only feature the best talent from all around the RGV, but to give them a chance to showcase their hard work on the biggest stage," said Vipers Vice President Mario Rodriguez. "We are thankful for our presenting partner Driscoll Health Plan, and their willingness to support the student athletes of the Rio Grande Valley by continuing to provide outstanding and unique opportunities for our community."

A complete roster of the participating players can be found below.

First Name: Last Name: High School (Girls' East Team):

D'Arrah Howard Brownsville Lopez

Sophia Carrizales Brownsville Lopez

Tatiana Mercado Brownsville Veterans

Brianna Barnes Brownsville Veterans

Amaris Martinez Harlingen

Serena Cano Harlingen South

Rianna Gonzalez La Feria

Brianna Garcia Lyford

Adaleigh Knight Raymondville

Carlie Rodriguez Rio Hondo

Emily Molina Rio Hondo

Angelina Reyes San Benito

Seanah Mirles St. Joseph

Isabel Magallanes Weslaco

Aundrya Arredondo Weslaco

First Name: Last Name: High School (Boys' East Team):

Nick Zarate Brownsville Jubilee

Beto Galarza Hanna

Luis Rodriguez Harlingen

Kai Sepulveda Harlingen South

Evan Lopez La Feria

Noah Rosales La Feria

Andrew Munoz Los Fresnos

Gio Galvan Los Fresnos

Ismael Moreno Lyford

Cleveland Smith Port Isabel

Ruben Atkinson Rio Hondo

Julian Johnson San Perlita

Pete Cantu Weslaco

Zion Rodriguez Weslaco East

EJ Garza Weslaco East

First Name: Last Name: High School (Girls' West Team):

Yuri Perez Edinburg

GG Betancourt Edinburg Vela

Jamie Gonzalez Harvest Christian

Riley McClaugherty Harvest Christian

Lizbeth Luna Hidalgo

Nicole Flores La Joya Palmview

Mia Rojas La Joya Palmview

Madison Borjas Mcallen Memorial

Alyssa Cantu Mcallen Rowe

Alexandra Gonzalez PSJA North

Lluvia Aldape Rio Grande City

Aryanna Garza San Isidro

Kassandra Garcia Sharyland Pioneer

Ebonie Chatman Sharyland Pioneer

Anika Fleischmann Sharyland Pioneer

First Name: Last Name: High School (Boys' West Team):

Brayan Martinez Edinburg

Nathaniel De La Garza Edinburg Economedes

Raul Palacios Edinburg North

Jordan Bustamante Edinburg Vela

JP Olivarez Edinburg Vela

Gerald Perez Hidaglo

Daniel Trevino La Joya

Joe Gonzalez La Joya Palmview

D'Aundre Canada Mcallen

Alex Monroy Mcallen Memorial

Leon Villarreal Mission

CJ Menchaca Nikki Rowe

Mason Lopez PSJA North

Diego Martinez Rio Grande City

Muhamed Shaath Sharyland Pioneer

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.