Cruise Take Crucial Fall to Swarm

March 19, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Motor City Cruise News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - With both teams striving to get to the postseason, the Greensboro Swarm (19-13) edged the Motor City Cruise (16-13). After the first three quarters being decided by five points for less, Greensboro swarmed offensively and outscored Motor City 31-22 in the fourth to secure the win.

Seven out of the ten active players reached double digits for Greensboro, with Jaylen Sims scoring 24 points in 42.3 minutes of action. Sims shot 6-10 from the floor and knocked down a trio of three-point field goals in the win. Additionally, he nearly earned a double-double with nine rebounds in the contest. KJ Simpson followed with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists in 33.3 minutes. Caleb McConnell dropped 12 points and stole the ball six times on the defensive end.

Ron Harper Jr. scored 19 points to lead Motor City and earned a career high of four steals in the contest. Tolu Smith secured his 21 st double-double of the season after scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Additionally, the two-way all-star tallied a career high of four steals. Trae Hannibal came off the bench to earn himself a career high of 13 points.

The Motor City Cruise will return to the Wayne State Fieldhouse (Detroit, Mich.) to host their Breast Health Awareness Night, facing Raptors 905 on Friday, March 21 at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live on NBAGleague.com, as Motor City hopes to keep their playoff chances alive. Tickets for all Cruise home games can be found at https://detroit.gleague.nba.com/.

