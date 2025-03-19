Raptors 905's Eugene Omoruyi Suspended
March 19, 2025 - NBA G League (G League) News Release
NEW YORK - Raptors 905 forward Eugene Omoruyi has been suspended one game without pay for headbutting Windy City Bulls forward E.J. Liddell, it was announced today by NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim.
The incident, for which Omoruyi was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with 6:06 remaining in the third quarter of Raptors 905's 115-114 victory over the Bulls on March 17 at Paramount Fine Foods Centre.
Omoruyi will serve his suspension tonight when Raptors 905 visit the Grand Rapids Gold at Van Andel Arena at 7 p.m. ET.
