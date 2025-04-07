Osceola Magic Host Best-Of-Three Series in NBA G League Finals

April 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic are headed back to the NBA G League Finals, presented by YouTube TV, for the first time since winning the championship in 2021. Osceola defeated the Maine Celtics 135-122 last night in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Magic will face the Stockton Kings, who claimed the Western Conference title last night. The two teams squared off earlier this season at Osceola Heritage Park, with the Magic winning both games by an average of 19 points.

The remaining G League Playoff schedule is listed below.

NBA G League Finals (Osceola Heritage Park) - Game 1: Tuesday, Apr. 8, 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

NBA G League Finals (at Stockton Kings) - Game 2: Friday, Apr. 11, 10 p.m. ET, ESPNews

NBA G League Finals (Osceola Heritage Park) - Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, Apr. 14, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from April 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.