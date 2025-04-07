Game-Worn Stockton Kings Jerseys to Benefit Stockton Charities in Theme Night Auction

April 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Today, the Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced the launch of their 2024-25 theme night jersey auction. The auction will feature more than 50 game-worn autographed jerseys and shorts from some of the season's most memorable nights, including Black History Night, Hispanic Heritage Night, and 209 Fan Appreciation Night.

Fans will be able to bid on items worn by Stockton and Sacramento Kings players including two-way guard Mason Jones, two-way forward Isaiah Crawford, center Skal Labissière, forwards Dexter Dennis and Terry Taylor, guard Devin Carter, forward Isaac Jones, and more. Each theme night jersey set will benefit a specific local organization by donating 100% of the proceeds. Black History Night jerseys will benefit the Reinvent South Stockton Coalition, a community-driven organization that works to support Stockton neighborhoods that have been severely impacted by poverty and disinvestment. Hispanic Heritage Night jerseys will benefit the Mexican Heritage Center, which educates, promotes, and preserves art and culture for current and future generations. City Edition jerseys will benefit the YMCA of San Joaquin County, which aims to empower the youth by building strong minds, character, and bodies.

Bidding for all three jerseys will begin during today's Western Conference Final matchup against the

Austin Spurs at 5:00 PM PST. Auction closing will end in phases with Black History Night jerseys ending on April 25, followed by the Hispanic Heritage Night jerseys ending on May 2, and City Edition jerseys ending on May 9. Jerseys will be available for bidding here.

