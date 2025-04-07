Osceola Magic Punch Its Ticket to NBA G League Finals

April 7, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - For the second time in franchise history, the Osceola Magic (2-0) are headed to the NBA G League Finals after a 135-122 win over the Maine Celtics (2-1) on Sunday night. The Magic will face the Stockton Kings with Game 1 being played at Osceola Heritage Park on Tuesday, April 8.

Mac McClung topped his Eastern Conference Semifinal performance with another record-breaking night, going for 42 points on 16-of-26 shooting from the field, including 20 points in the second quarter. Myron Gardner filled out the stat sheet with 17 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Newly named G League MVP JD Davison couldn't lift the Celtics over Osceola, but did tally 34 points and 11 assists. Drew Peterson scored 25 points on 9-of-15 from the field and 5-of-9 from behind the arc. The Celtics finished 0-3 against the Magic this season.

The Magic led most of the game, but the Celtics took a 79-78 lead with 7:15 left in the third quarter. McClung wouldn't let the Magic trail for long and hit a floater just nine seconds later and Osceola never trailed the rest of the game on the way to the win.

Up Next:

The Osceola Magic have earned its spot in the NBA G League Finals, presented by YouTube TV. The Magic will host the Stockton Kings in Game 1 and Game 3, if necessary, at Osceola Heritage Park. Tipoff for Game 1 will be at 8 p.m. ET. Broadcast details will be determined at a later date.

Playoff tickets for all G League Finals games at Osceola Heritage Park are available at OsceolaMagic.com/playoffs or by calling 407-447-2140.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"Phenomenal. It gives your guys so much energy. There was a sequence where they [Maine Celtics] tried to throw a lob, Mac [McClung] got the deflection and we got a bucket on the other end. They called timeout and the crowd was going crazy. We had to calm ourselves down just a little bit. The energy was just so big in the building. It was unbelievable for us, and it really pushed us."

