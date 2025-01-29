Tyty Washington Jr. Selected to NBA G League Up Next Game
January 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Valley Suns News Release
PHOENIX - Valley Suns two-way guard TyTy Washington Jr. has been selected to participate in the NBA G League Up Next Game, which will be played in San Francisco on Sunday, Feb. 16 as part of NBA All-Star 2025, the NBA G League announced today.
Washington Jr. has appeared in 22 games with the Valley Suns this season, between the G League's Tip-Off Tournament and regular season slate. The Arizona native is averaging a team-high 21.0 points on 49.7% shooting (46.1 3FG%), 5.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 11 regular season games, which follows averages of 20.5 points, 6.7 assists and 5.8 rebounds in 11 Tip-Off Tournament games. Washington Jr. has scored 30-plus points in four games during the 2024-25 season, highlighted by a season-high 31 points on two occasions, and has recorded four double-doubles on the year.
The NBA League Up Next Game presented by AT&T will be held as part of NBA All-Star 2025 in San Francisco on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 1:30 PM/MT on Tubi and the NBA App. It will be played at NBA Crossover in the Moscone Center. The game will feature a tournament-style format with four teams, drafted by influencer general managers, and composed of some of the G League's most exciting players.
