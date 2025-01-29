Maine Celtics Race Past Iowa Wolves, 125-95
January 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves News Release
PORTLAND, Maine - The Maine Celtics raced past the Iowa Wolves, 125-95, on Wednesday night in the first of two games between the teams this week at the Portland Expo Center.
At the start of the game, Nojel Eastern's steal and layup gave Iowa (2-11) its only lead of the night at 2-0 before Maine (7-9) countered with 15 unanswered points. Another layup from Eastern stopped the run by the Celtics but the Wolves never recovered from the slow start.
Maine led by eight after one quarter, scored seven straight points at the start of the second quarter and extended its lead to 69-47 at halftime. In the second half, the Celtics led by as many as 37.
Two-way Tristen Newton scored a team-high 16 points for Iowa while Eastern added 15. Coming off the bench, El Ellis finished with 12 points and Kok Yat had 10. Rounding out the double-digit group were Trevor Keels who scored 10 points and Walter Ellis who matched his season-high with 11 points.
Baylor Scheierman scored a game-high 20 points for Maine and five of his teammates joined him in double figures.
Maine forced Iowa into 20 turnovers that led to 32 points and the Celtics dominated the paint with a 50-36 advantage. Maine's reserves scored 54 points while Iowa's finished with 37. Maine finished at 60.3% (47-of-78) from the floor and 54.3% (19-of-35) from three. Iowa shot 39.7% from the field and made 12-of-36 (33.3%) from three.
The teams will play again at 6 p.m. CT on Friday night at the Portland Expo Center.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 29, 2025
- Herd Wins Battle against Blue Coats - Wisconsin Herd
- Maine Celtics Race Past Iowa Wolves, 125-95 - Iowa Wolves
- Maine Celtics Destroy Iowa at Expo - Maine Celtics
- Reeves Paces Squadron In Loss To Raptors 905 - Birmingham Squadron
- Nets Outpaced by Swarm - Long Island Nets
- Mavericks Sign Kylor Kelley to Two-Way Contract - Texas Legends
- Elijah Harkless Selected to G League Up Next Game During NBA All-Star Weekend - Salt Lake City Stars
- Skal Labissière and Isaac Selected to Play in 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game - Stockton Kings
- Skyforce Trio Selected to NBA G League's Next Up Game at NBA All-Star Weeekend - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Justin Champagnie and Jaylen Nowell Named to NBA G League Up Next Game - Capital City Go-Go
- PJ Hall and Jahmir Young Named to NBA G League Up Next Game Player Pool - Grand Rapids Gold
- Kevon Harris and Daeqwon Plowden Selected to NBA G League Up Next Game Presented by AT&T - College Park Skyhawks
- Lester Quinones Named to G League Up Next Game Presented by AT&T - Birmingham Squadron
- Moses Brown Named to the 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game During All-Star Weekend - Westchester Knicks
- Lawson Selected for NBA G League Up Next Game - Raptors 905
- Tyty Washington Jr. Selected to NBA G League Up Next Game - Valley Suns
- Isaiah Miller Selected to Participate in NBA G League Up Next Game - Austin Spurs
- Four Hustle Players Selected to Participate in NBA G League Up Next Game at NBA All-Star 2025 in San Francisco - Memphis Hustle
- Trevelin Queen Selected for G League Up Next Game Presented by AT&T - Osceola Magic
- Jahlil Okafor and Keisei Tominaga Named to G League Up Next Game - Indiana Mad Ants
- Stockton Kings Drop First of Series against Grand Rapids Gold - Stockton Kings
- San Diego Clippers Acquire D.J. Carton from Iowa Wolves - San Diego Clippers
- Isaiah Thomas Records 40 Points in SLC Stars Return - Salt Lake City Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.