Maine Celtics Race Past Iowa Wolves, 125-95

January 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

PORTLAND, Maine - The Maine Celtics raced past the Iowa Wolves, 125-95, on Wednesday night in the first of two games between the teams this week at the Portland Expo Center.

At the start of the game, Nojel Eastern's steal and layup gave Iowa (2-11) its only lead of the night at 2-0 before Maine (7-9) countered with 15 unanswered points. Another layup from Eastern stopped the run by the Celtics but the Wolves never recovered from the slow start.

Maine led by eight after one quarter, scored seven straight points at the start of the second quarter and extended its lead to 69-47 at halftime. In the second half, the Celtics led by as many as 37.

Two-way Tristen Newton scored a team-high 16 points for Iowa while Eastern added 15. Coming off the bench, El Ellis finished with 12 points and Kok Yat had 10. Rounding out the double-digit group were Trevor Keels who scored 10 points and Walter Ellis who matched his season-high with 11 points.

Baylor Scheierman scored a game-high 20 points for Maine and five of his teammates joined him in double figures.

Maine forced Iowa into 20 turnovers that led to 32 points and the Celtics dominated the paint with a 50-36 advantage. Maine's reserves scored 54 points while Iowa's finished with 37. Maine finished at 60.3% (47-of-78) from the floor and 54.3% (19-of-35) from three. Iowa shot 39.7% from the field and made 12-of-36 (33.3%) from three.

The teams will play again at 6 p.m. CT on Friday night at the Portland Expo Center.

