Trevelin Queen Selected for G League Up Next Game Presented by AT&T
January 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic News Release
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Osceola Magic two-way guard Trevelin Queen has been selected via fan vote to the NBA G League Up Next Game presented by AT&T. Last season, Queen was a member of Team EYL, who won the event, and was named 2024 G League Up Next Game MVP.
Queen appeared in nine games with nine starts during the Tip-Off Tournament for the Osceola Magic. He averaged 22.7 ppg., 5.6 rpg., 5.1 apg. and 2.1 stlpg. in 33.3 minpg. In the G League before being called up to Orlando in December.
In July, Orlando re-signed Queen to a two-way contract, and he has appeared in 20 games with two starts. The New Mexico State product is averaging 5.2 ppg., 1.7 rpg., 1.5 apg. and 1.1 stlpg.in 16.3 minpg. for the Orlando club.
The G League Up Next Game is a part of NBA All-Star 2025 in San Francisco, California, and will be played at NBA Crossover in the Moscone Center. The tournament-formatted event will be televised on Tubi and the NBA App on Sun. Feb. 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET.
The Osceola Magic will host Osceola Ranchers Night on Thurs. Jan. 30 against the Westchester Knicks. Tipoff will be at 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on FanDuel Sports Network Florida, ESPN+ and MSG. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a special Osceola Ranchers themed replica jersey courtesy of AdventHealth. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.
