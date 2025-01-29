Skal Labissière and Isaac Selected to Play in 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game

January 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







Today, the G League announced that Stockton Kings forward-centers Skal Labissière and two-way Isaac Jones have been selected to compete in the 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game presented by AT&T via fan vote and league selection, respectively.

Labissière, 6-10, is averaging 14.2 points (56.5% FG, 31.4% 3p, 82.6% FT), 6.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 26.8 minutes in 14 games (12 starts). The former Kentucky Wildcat currently ranks second on the team in total rebounds (95), first in field goal percentage (56.5%), 12th in field goal percentage in the G League, and has two double-doubles on the season. Last year, Labissière competed in the 2024 NBA G League Up Next Game presented by AT&T earning second place in fan votes and suited up for Ballislife. The Haiti native was selected with the 28th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft to the Phoenix Suns, before being traded to the Sacramento Kings on the same night. He has also spent time with the Portland Trailblazers, Atlanta Hawks, Reno Bighorns (now Stockton Kings), Westchester Knicks, Mexico City Capitanes, and Baloncesto Superior Nacional of Puerto Rico. Labissière has played in 148 career NBA games (43 starts) and averaged 7.2 points (49.2% FG, 35.3% 3p, 74.8% FT), 4.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.

Jones, 6-9, is posting 21.3 points (54.9% FG, 29.6% 3p, 72.4% FT), 9.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 blocks on the season and was recently named the NBA G League Player of the week for games played January 20-26. He is the first in Stockton Kings history to receive the honor. The rookie helped lead the Kings to a 4-0 record, averaging 10.0 rebounds and 30.3 points, and shooting 59.5 percent from the field (42.1% 3p, 66.7% FT) in four games (four starts). In three straight games, Jones led all scorers with 30+ point performances and scored a career high 42 points against the Santa Cruz Warriors on January 20, placing him fourth in scoring average for the week. He has also notched four straight double-doubles on the season. Since his NBA debut against the Portland Trailblazers on October 28, Jones has averaged 3.5 points (65.3% FG, 1-4 3pt, 55.0% FT), 1.4 rebounds, and eight minutes per game in 22 games (0 starts). He scored a career-high 12 points and collected four boards against the Spurs on December 1.

The event will take place on Sunday, February 16 at 12:30 pm PST at NBA Crossover in the Moscone Center as part of NBA All-Star 2025 in San Francisco. Fans can watch on Tubi and the NBA G League app. The game will feature a tournament-style format with four teams of seven players. Players will be drafted by influencer general managers and NBA coaches will help guide the team.

