Moses Brown Named to the 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game During All-Star Weekend

January 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Westchester Knicks News Release







White Plains, NY - The NBA G League announced today that Moses Brown of the Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, has been selected to participate in the G League Up Next Game presented by AT&T on Sunday, February 16th at 3:30 PM ET.

Brown, 25-years old (7'2, 258-pounds), is the first Westchester Knick to be named a G League All-Star since Jimmer Fredette (East All-Star) and Jordan Bachynski (East Replacement All-Star) during the 2015-16 G League season.

Brown has played in 15 games (all starts) during the regular season and is averaging 15.9 points and 14.6 rebounds in 29.9 mins of action. Brown is coming off the best performance of his professional career with a career-high 30 points and 21 rebounds on Monday, January 27th vs. the Iowa Wolves. As a result, he became the first player in Westchester Knicks history to record 30+ points and 20+ rebounds in a single game. Brown has four games this season in which he has recorded 20+ rebounds, including his career-high of 23 rebounds twice (January 8, 2025 vs. Sioux Falls and January 22, 2025 at Raptors 905). Brown has recorded 15+ rebounds in 14 games this season, which ranks first in franchise history.

Brown, a NY-Native, was the third NBA Call-Up for the Westchester Knicks this season, signing with the Indiana Pacers on November 20, 2024, before returning to the Westchester Knicks and helping the team to win their second consecutive Winter Showcase Championship.

The G League Up Next Game is to take place in San Francisco, CA and is comprised of a pool of 26 G league players. 10 of those players are selected by fan vote, while the other sixteen players are chosen by the G League.

The Westchester Knicks head to Florida to face the Osceola Magic on Thursday, January 30th at 7:00 PM ET.

