Kevon Harris and Daeqwon Plowden Selected to NBA G League Up Next Game Presented by AT&T

January 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

College Park Skyhawks News Release







COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - The NBA G League announced today that Skyhawks guard Kevon Harris and two-way guard/forward Daeqwon Plowden have been selected to the NBA G League Up Next Game presented by AT&T on Feb. 16.

Harris finished in the top 10 of the fan vote which ran from Dec. 27 through Jan. 24, while Plowden was one of 18 players selected by the G League.

Harris has started in all 27 contests played between the Showcase Cup and regular season, averaging career highs of 19.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 30.8 minutes (.465 FG%, career-high .446 3FG%).

The 6-5 guard out of Ellenwood, Georgia, set new career highs in scoring twice this season, including a 33-point outing at Greensboro on Nov. 20 and a 34-point performance at Cleveland on Jan. 14. Along with his 34 points (13-25 FGM, 4-7 3FGM) in the Jan. 14 outing, Harris also brought down a career-high 13 rebounds in the 112-108 overtime victory.

Harris has collected five double-doubles during the 2024-25 season, including four in a seven-game stretch between Jan. 14 and Jan. 28.

The Stephen F. Austin alumnus has flirted with multiple triple-doubles, most recently on Jan. 28 at Osceola, collecting 17 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists and five steals in 37 minutes, becoming the first Skyhawk in franchise history to finish a game with such minimums. Harris was also close on Dec. 2 against the Maine Celtics, racking up 17 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 29 minutes, and on Nov. 11 against Raptors 905, registering 17 points, nine rebounds, nine assists and three steals in 32 minutes.

Plowden is also averaging a career-high of 14.9 points, while collecting 4.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steal in 31.0 minutes.

During the month of December, the guard/forward averaged 14.3 points and 3.8 rebounds, while shooting at a .456% clip from deep (31-68 3FGM). He was one of five players in the G League during December to have knocked down 31+ triples, and of the five players, his .456% clip from deep was the highest percentage during the month.

Plowden poured in a season-high 24 points and brought down a season-high eight rebounds at Westchester on Dec. 11, marking the third time he has posted 24-or-more points in his career.

On Dec. 27, the Bowling Green Falcon signed a two-way contract with the Atlanta Hawks and made his NBA debut against the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 15. Plowden finished with 19 points on 7-8 shooting from the field and 5-6 from deep, in addition to four boards in 25 minutes. Per Elias Sports, Plowden's five triples are the most made three-pointers in a Hawks rookie debut in club history, and is tied for the third-most made triples in an NBA debut: P.J. Washington (7, 10/23/19), Chris Duarte (6, 10/20/21), Daeqwon Plowden (5, 1/15/25), Jake Layman (5, 11/1/16), Donyell Marshall (5, 11/4/94).

Both Plowden and Harris are the first Skyhawks players to earn a spot in the G League Up Next Game, which started in 2023, and one of seven duos to be selected to this year's Up Next Game.

The G League Up Next Game presented by AT&T will take place at 3:30 p.m./EST on Feb. 16 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, and broadcast on Tubi and the NBA App. The teams will consist of four different squads, drafted by influencer GMs from the pool of 28 players, and coached by four NBA G League coaches. The format will feature four teams of seven players competing in two semifinal games and will be played with rules similar to Rising Stars. Two teams will square off in semifinals matchups to 30 points, and the winning teams will face off in a championship game to determine an overall winner.

The Skyhawks travel to Mexico City on Jan. 30 and Birmingham on Feb. 6, before returning home to Gateway Center Arena @ College Park for a four-game home stretch.

