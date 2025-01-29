San Diego Clippers Acquire D.J. Carton from Iowa Wolves

January 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

San Diego Clippers News Release







On January 18th, the San Diego Clippers acquired guard D.J. Carton from the Iowa Wolves in exchange for the returning player rights to forward Bryson Williams and the Clippers' 2026 NBA G League Draft pick. Carton was activated prior to the game against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

A native of Bettendorf, Iowa, D.J. Carton played college basketball at both Ohio State and Marquette before declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft. After going undrafted, he signed with the Greensboro Swarm, the G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, where he played 32 games in his first season, averaging 9.1 points in 22.9 minutes per game. Carton then spent two seasons with the Iowa Wolves, the G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves. During the 2023-24 season, Carton played in 29 games, averaging 18.6 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.4 rebounds in 35.4 minutes per game. Following the season, Carton signed a 10-day contract with the Toronto Raptors, which was later converted to a two-way deal. After playing four games for the Raptors to end the 2023-24 season, Carton began the 2024-25 season with the team, appearing in four more games. However, Carton was waived on December 10th, with his player rights returning to the Iowa Wolves.

Bryson Williams, who spent two seasons with the San Diego Clippers, last played for the team during the 2023-24 season. He appeared in 49 games that season, averaging 10.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 25.4 minutes per game.

In a corresponding move, the San Diego Clippers waived Garrett Denbow, their 2024 1st round pick. Denbow played in 13 games, averaging 4.6 points in 14.1 minutes per game.

