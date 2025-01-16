San Diego Clippers Fall Short against Capital City Go-Go

January 16, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

San Diego Clippers News Release







Washington D.C. - The San Diego Clippers (5-4) fall short against Capital City Go-Go (5-3), 110-109.

The Capital City Go-Go, a top seven ranked scoring team, jumped to an early lead as the Clippers struggled to keep pace, trailing 39-25. Trentyn Flowers led the team with seven points, while Garrett Denbow added six points off the bench. The Clippers finished the first half strong with a 22-8 run, capped by a Shakur Daniels three-pointer, to take a 57-56 lead at halftime. After Capital City recorded one of their highest-scoring quarters of the season, the Clippers' top five ranked defense responded by limiting them to just 17 points, their lowest total in a quarter this season. Trentyn Flowers led the Clippers with 15 points at halftime, while the team shot 40% from three-point range. The Clippers extended their lead to eight points, fueled by Jordan Lathon's 10 points in the quarter. After leading by as many 14 points, Capital City cut the Clippers lead to two points with two minutes left in the fourth quarter. Jaylen Nowell's layup in the final minute gave Capital City the victory over the Clippers, 110-109.

The San Diego Clippers were led by Trentyn Flowers, who recorded his fourth 20+ point game of the season and second this week, finishing with 28 points. Jordan Lathon contributed 18 points, four rebounds, and three steals. Braxton Key came close to his sixth double-double, registering 16 points and nine rebounds. Yauhen Massalski added 12 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks. The Clippers forced Capital City into a season-high 24 turnovers, their most in a game this season.

Capital City Go-Go was led by Jaylen Nowell's 31 points and nine rebounds. Tristan Vukcevic followed with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Next Up

The San Diego Clippers return home to face off against the Santa Cruz Warriors on Wednesday, January 22nd. The action tips off at 7pm PT and can be viewed on ESPN+.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.