Squadron Fall at Windy City

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the Windy City Bulls, 129-109, Wednesday night in Hoffman Estates, Ill.

On assignment from the Pelicans, guard Antonio Reeves notched a 27-point performance, his third consecutive G League game scoring at least 20 points. Twenty-four points on 9-of-21 shooting from Lester Quinones and 18 points off the bench for Izaiah Brockington helped lead the Birmingham (2-5) effort.

E.J. Liddell scored 31 for the Bulls (5-4) to lead all scorers, while two Windy City players, David Muoka (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Jordan Hall (16 points, 14 rebounds) tallied double-doubles.

On the night, Birmingham shot 45.7% from three, marking the first loss for the Squadron when the team shoots over 40% from beyond the arc this season.

Birmingham now heads back home to Legacy Arena at the BJCC for a Sunday tip-off against the Wisconsin Herd, with the game scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT on My68 and Roku Sports Channel.

