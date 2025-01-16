Squadron Fall at Windy City
January 16, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the Windy City Bulls, 129-109, Wednesday night in Hoffman Estates, Ill.
On assignment from the Pelicans, guard Antonio Reeves notched a 27-point performance, his third consecutive G League game scoring at least 20 points. Twenty-four points on 9-of-21 shooting from Lester Quinones and 18 points off the bench for Izaiah Brockington helped lead the Birmingham (2-5) effort.
E.J. Liddell scored 31 for the Bulls (5-4) to lead all scorers, while two Windy City players, David Muoka (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Jordan Hall (16 points, 14 rebounds) tallied double-doubles.
On the night, Birmingham shot 45.7% from three, marking the first loss for the Squadron when the team shoots over 40% from beyond the arc this season.
Birmingham now heads back home to Legacy Arena at the BJCC for a Sunday tip-off against the Wisconsin Herd, with the game scheduled to start at 3 p.m. CT on My68 and Roku Sports Channel.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 16, 2025
- Jordan Hall Notches Triple-Double in Electric 20-Point Win - Windy City Bulls
- Remix Win in Overtime Thriller against Hustle - Rip City Remix
- Squadron Fall at Windy City - Birmingham Squadron
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.