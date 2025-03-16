Warriors Best Squadron in Birmingham Home Finale

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, dropped their final home contest of the 2024-25 season to the visiting Santa Cruz Warriors, NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, 107-98, Sunday afternoon at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

Guard Jalen Crutcher led Birmingham (11-19) in scoring with 22 points on the day, shooting 5-of-13 from three and 8-of-21 from the field. Keion Brooks Jr. recorded a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while center Josh Oduro tallied 19 points.

Lester Quinones was just two assists shy of another double-double, as the former Memphis Tiger and current two-way guard scored 19 points and dished out eight assists.

Braxton Key paced the Warriors (16-12) for a second consecutive game in the Magic City with 21 points and the former Virginia Cavalier also hauled in 12 rebounds. Guard Yuri Collins also registered a double-double with 16 points and 13 assists.

Birmingham now turns its attention to a four-game road stretch to finish the season, beginning with a Saturday tilt at Texas at 7:30 p.m. on My68, NBAGLeague.com and Urban Edge Network.

