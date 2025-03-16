Iowa Wolves Fall to Sioux Falls Skyforce, 121-101

March 16, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Iowa Wolves fell to the Sioux Falls Skyforce, 121-101, on Sunday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon.

Trevor Keels poured in 29 points for Iowa (4-24) which dropped its third consecutive game to Sioux Falls (15-13) in the fifth matchup between the teams this season. Miami Heat assignee Keshad Johnson matched Keels with 29 points, and Nassir Little added 26 points.

El Ellis, who scored 17 points off the bench, put the Wolves up 22-19 with 2:18 to go in the first quarter. But Sioux Falls ended the opening quarter with a 17-5 scoring burst over Iowa that included a buzzer beating 40-foot three-pointer from Alondes Williams for a 36-27 lead going into the second quarter.

Sioux Falls continued the scoring flurry in the second taking a 68-52 lead into halftime. Later, the Skyforce built their advantage to as many as 25 in the third quarter on the way to finishing the series win over the Wolves.

Minnesota assignee Leonard Miller had 15 points and two-way Tristen Newton stuffed the scoresheet with 10 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

The Wolves stay on the road this coming week with their two final away contests of the season, starting Thursday night at the Austin Spurs at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN+ followed by their road finale on Saturday night at the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at 7 p.m. CT on NBAGLeague.com. Iowa returns to Wells Fargo Arena March 24-25 for a back-to-back series against the Texas Legends in the first of the team's final four games of the season.

