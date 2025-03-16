Gold Secures Back-To-Back Wins with 110-103 Victory over the Remix

March 16, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold (14-15) closed out the weekend with a second victory over the Rip City Remix (12-16) 110-103. The Gold played a competitive game, ultimately forcing 23 turnovers that cost the Remix 21 points while the Gold only had 14 turnovers for 12 points. Despite the Remix outrebounding the Gold grabbing 45 compared to 36 for the Gold, the Gold connected more shots from the field making 50% compared to 48.8% for the Remix. The teams were equally aggressive under the basket offensively, both recording 48 points in the paint.

Two-Way player Spencer Jones recorded a career-high in points in his back-to-back double-double with 35 points and 10 rebounds. Two-Way player Trey Alexander was also an offensive threat with 22 points, four rebounds and four assists. Will Richardson and Jaylin Willliams also recorded points in the double digits, Richardson with 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Williams with 12 points.

NBA assignment player Rayan Rupert was the lead scorer for the Remix tonight with 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Craig Randall II was not far behind with 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Romeo Weems shot 50% from beyond the arc to record 14 points, three rebounds and two assists. Sterling Manley recorded a double-double for the team with 12 points and 13 rebounds.

The Gold will face off against the Raptors 905 Wednesday, March 19th at Van Andel Arena at 7:00 p.m. Fans can watch the game live at NBAGLeague.com.

