Gold Secures Back-To-Back Wins with 110-103 Victory over the Remix
March 16, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold (14-15) closed out the weekend with a second victory over the Rip City Remix (12-16) 110-103. The Gold played a competitive game, ultimately forcing 23 turnovers that cost the Remix 21 points while the Gold only had 14 turnovers for 12 points. Despite the Remix outrebounding the Gold grabbing 45 compared to 36 for the Gold, the Gold connected more shots from the field making 50% compared to 48.8% for the Remix. The teams were equally aggressive under the basket offensively, both recording 48 points in the paint.
Two-Way player Spencer Jones recorded a career-high in points in his back-to-back double-double with 35 points and 10 rebounds. Two-Way player Trey Alexander was also an offensive threat with 22 points, four rebounds and four assists. Will Richardson and Jaylin Willliams also recorded points in the double digits, Richardson with 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Williams with 12 points.
NBA assignment player Rayan Rupert was the lead scorer for the Remix tonight with 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Craig Randall II was not far behind with 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Romeo Weems shot 50% from beyond the arc to record 14 points, three rebounds and two assists. Sterling Manley recorded a double-double for the team with 12 points and 13 rebounds.
The Gold will face off against the Raptors 905 Wednesday, March 19th at Van Andel Arena at 7:00 p.m. Fans can watch the game live at NBAGLeague.com.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from March 16, 2025
- Iowa Wolves Fall to Sioux Falls Skyforce, 121-101 - Iowa Wolves
- Spurs Fall to Suns in Overtime, 113-111 - Austin Spurs
- Santa Cruz Warriors Navigate Close Win to Sweep the Birmingham Squadron, 107-98 - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Gold Secures Back-To-Back Wins with 110-103 Victory over the Remix - Grand Rapids Gold
- Sioux Falls Takes Eighth Straight at Home in 121-101 Rout of Iowa - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Greensboro Swarm Drop Weekend Series to Maine Celtics - Greensboro Swarm
- Osceola Magic Sweep Weekend Series against Stockton Kings - Osceola Magic
- Davison Carries First Place Maine Celtics to Sweep - Maine Celtics
- Warriors Best Squadron in Birmingham Home Finale - Birmingham Squadron
- Charge Lose in Motor City - Cleveland Charge
- Three Cruise Players Score 20-Plus Points to Defeat the Charge - Motor City Cruise
- Game Preview: vs Iowa Wolves - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Stars Capture Wire-To-Wire Victory Over Legends, 121-101 - Salt Lake City Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Gold Stories
- Gold Secures Back-To-Back Wins with 110-103 Victory over the Remix
- Gold Earns A Hard-Fought Victory Over The Remix 117-100
- Gold Fall Short to Maine Celtics 111-122
- Gold Outpower the Charge in Thrilling Overtime Win 123-115
- Gold Comes up Short to the Charge 103-117