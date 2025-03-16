Sioux Falls Takes Eighth Straight at Home in 121-101 Rout of Iowa

March 16, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce won their eighth straight game at the Sanford Pentagon on Sunday afternoon in a 121-101 victory over the Iowa Wolves, which also marked the team's third straight victory, as well.

Miami HEAT assignee Keshad Johnson led Sioux Falls (14-12) with a regular season high 29 points on 10-17 FGA (3-7 3PA), seven rebounds and three blocks. Nassir Little added 26 points on 9-13 FGA (4-6 3PA), eight rebounds and a plus-26 plus-minus. Little has now had 19-plus points in five of his last six games.

The Skyforce jumped out the gates with 36 points on 58.3 FG% (14-24 FGA) in the first 12 minutes to take a 36-27 lead.

Trevor Keels posted 16 points on 6-9 FGA in the first half, as Iowa (4-24) trailed 68-52 at halftime. Sioux Falls secured 31 first half fast break points on 14-16 FGA.

Sioux Falls led by as many as 25 points out of halftime, as the starting five netted 23-of-30 of third quarter points to command a 98-77 lead heading to the final 12 minutes. Both teams went back-and-forth in the final frame, but it wasn't enough for Iowa to make a comeback.

Alondes Williams and Caleb Daniels combined for 36 points on 15-22 FGA and a plus-48 plus-minus off the bench, while HEAT two-way Josh Christopher had 12 points and six assists. Fellow two-way Isaiah Stevens added seven points and 12 assists to round out top performers for the Skyforce.

Keels led the Wolves with 29 points, while Timberwolves assignee Leonard Miller added 15 points on 6-22 FGA. Minnesota two-way Tristen Newton had 10 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Sioux Falls hosts South Bay on Wednesday and Friday, with tip-off slated for 6:30 PM CST on Wednesday. Iowa travels to face the Austin Spurs on Thursday.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.