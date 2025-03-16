Game Preview: vs Iowa Wolves

March 16, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Last Meeting: W, 108-104 on 2/20/25 in Sioux Falls

Live Stream: NBAGLeague.com, FanDuel Sports Network SUN

All-Time Record: 40-55

Streak: W2

The Skyforce continues play at home as the fight for the NBA G League playoffs intensifies, as Sioux Falls is starting to click at the right time with five wins in the last seven outings and three-of-four.

The team comes into the season finale with the Iowa Wolves on a two game winning streak, with both games decided in overtime.

The Skyforce split their two-game series with the San Diego Clippers on Tuesday night, defeating them 121-118 behind 29 points from HEAT two-way player Josh Christopher. Nassir Little added 23 points on 10-14 FGA and 11 rebounds, which marked his fourth double-double of the season.

The Skyforce took a 107-97 lead with 2:14 remaining in the game, while the Clippers responded with a 13-3 run to end regulation and take the game to overtime. Sioux Falls scored six-of-eight overtime points off San Diego Clippers to secure the team's second straight victory. Malik Williams finished with 22 points and nine rebounds, while Alondes Williams chipped in 16 points, nine rebounds and 13 assists to round out top performers for the Force.

Iowa comes into the contest with losses in its last nine games and eliminated from playoff contention. The Oklahoma City Blue, who sits just ahead of Sioux Falls in the playoff standings, swept the Wolves earlier this week in a two-game series, with the latter being a 130-102 route. Timberwolves assignee Leonard Miller led the way with 33 points and 17 rebounds in the loss.

Miller has played in three regular season games, averaging 25.7 points on 49.2 FG%, 13.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per 36.3 minutes a game.

Sioux Falls continues play at home next week, with two games against the South Bay Lakers on Wednesday and Friday night.

CLUTCH GENES

- Sioux Falls ranks as one of the best teams in the NBA GL in clutch games, with a 9-4 record, which ranks fourth in the league.

- The Force is holding teams to just eight points in clutch minutes, which ranks 10th in the G League

- At home, SXF is 6-1 in clutch games, which ranks first in the NBA GL and a league best 63.6 FG% and 50 3P% (fourth).

- When SXF gives up 107 points-or-less, they are 18-1 on the season and have done so in four of the last six games.

- The team's +27 +/- in clutch games at home ranks second in the league, as well.

HOME COOKING

- Sioux Falls earned its longest home winning streak of the season with the win over the San Diego Clippers on Tuesday (seven games, which dates back to a 1/25/25 victory over the Memphis Hustle). SXF is the only team to be undefeated at home during that stretch.

- The Skyforce is two wins away in-a-row at the Sanford Pentagon from tying a franchise NBA GL record for wins at home in a row.

- The Force is the only team to average 118+ points and shoot over 50 FG% during the duration of their winning streak. The 108.2 points per game given up ranks ninth in the NBA GL, while opponent's 44.7 FG% ranks sixth, as well.

- SXF's +67 +/- during the home winning streak ranks sixth in the NBA GL.

1K CLUB CONTINUED...

- Skyforce center Malik Williams accomplished 1,000 career points with the Skyforce last Friday night against the Austin Spurs.

- Caleb Daniels netted 1,000 career NBA G League points last Tuesday night. He joined Alondes Williams as the only active players to score 1,000 points with Sioux Falls on the roster.

- Miami HEAT two-way Josh Christopher sits at 979 points in a Skyforce jersey, as well.

