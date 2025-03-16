Osceola Magic Sweep Weekend Series against Stockton Kings

March 16, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola Magic (18-10) overcame a slow start and prevailed 135-115 over the Stockton Kings (18-11) on Sunday afternoon.

Ethan Thompson had the hot hand for the Magic, scoring 30 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field and 6-of-10 from behind the arc. Jalen Slawson recorded a season-high 28 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field.

The Kings had seven scorers in double figures, led by Terry Taylor with 21 points.

Alex Morales racked up 15 rebounds, moving him into third all-time in Osceola Magic history for total rebounds with 484.

Up Next:

Osceola will hit the road for the last time this season for two games, starting on Thur. Mar. 20 against the Maine Celtics. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on ESPN+ and NBC Sports Boston.

The Magic return to OHP on Mon. Mar. 24 to take on the Motor City Cruise. Tipoff is 7 p.m. ET and will air on FanDuel Sports Network Sun and Roku Sports Channel. The team will be hosting Pickleball Night, presented by 7 Brew. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"I think when you're down 18 in two seconds, pretty much everything is going wrong. For our group, we've built that confidence now that even when we're down we think 'hey, let's not panic, lock into what we need to do'. We slowly crawled back in the game. We started to guard better, even though they [Stockton Kings] maintained the lead. Mason Jones hit a really tough three that was banked in. Terry Taylor hit a tough one. We had a great defensive possession, and they got the offensive rebound. It felt like the process was good, but a couple results weren't going our way. The message was just 'hey, we have to keep sticking with it.' Eventually, things turned our way."

In Case You Missed It:

On Saturday, Osceola Magic guards Mac McClung and Ethan Thompson met fans at City Kia of Greater Orlando to sign autographs and take pictures.

Community Corner:

On Friday, the Osceola Magic hosted a 'Women's Empowerment' panel prior to their game against the Stockton Kings. The panel was made up of several community leaders to speak on their career experiences working in the sports industry.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic want to thank Krush Brau Park for providing our fans with their Osceola Magic steins.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.