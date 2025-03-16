Stars Capture Wire-To-Wire Victory Over Legends, 121-101

March 16, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

FRISCO, Texas - The Salt Lake City Stars (19-11), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, defeated the Texas Legends (8-19), affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, 121-101, Saturday night at the Comerica Center.

Salt Lake City ended the game with seven players in double figures, including standout guard Isaiah Thomas, who finished with a game-high 25 points (11-of-22 FG) and seven assists. Rookie guard Max Abmas netted 20 points (8-of-15 FG), dished out a team-high eight assists, and grabbed a career-high seven rebounds. The current G League rebounding leader, Utah Jazz two-way Oscar Tshiebwe, led the team with 20 boards and added 14 points (7-of-13 FG) for his 32nd double-double of the season.

The Stars jumped out ahead to start the game, taking a 16-point lead (27-11) over the Legends on a jump shot by Abmas. Despite a seven-point scoring run by Texas to close the frame, the Stars remained ahead, 27-18, heading into the second quarter.

Salt Lake City opened the second with a three-pointer by Dane Goodwin, extending the lead to 30-22. From there, the teams traded baskets, with the Legends getting within two points of the Stars' lead on a free throw from Zhaire Smith. Despite the close quarter, Salt Lake City maintained its advantage, entering the break with a 55-50 lead. Thomas closed the half as the Stars' leading scorer with 19 points on an efficient 8-of-13 shooting from the field, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc.

After the break, Salt Lake City turned up the intensity, dominating the third quarter by outscoring the Legends 41-22. Leading 59-52 early in the second half, the Stars went on a 20-2 scoring run to take a 79-54 lead with 5:04 left in the quarter. In the final frame, Salt Lake City's lead ballooned to as many as 28 points before closing the contest with a 121-101 victory.

The Legends were led by third-year guard Jordan Hall, who scored a team-high 18 points (7-of-15 FG) along with 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Salt Lake City never trailed during its two-game series against the Texas Legends, capturing a wire-to-wire victory to close out the back-to-back set.

The Stars will return home to take on the Mexico City Capitanes on Wednesday, March 19th. The game will tip off at 10:30 a.m. MT at the Delta Center in front of a crowd of nearly 5000 elementary school students and be broadcast LIVE on ESPN+ and Jazz+.

