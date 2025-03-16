Three Cruise Players Score 20-Plus Points to Defeat the Charge

March 16, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

DETROIT, Mich. - The Motor City Cruise (16-12) concluded their season series with the Cleveland Charge (13-17) with a 135-121 victory. The win clinches Motor City the season series, winning four out of the six matchups.

Motor City trailed early in the first quarter (34-24) after shooting 1-11 from beyond the arc, while Feron Hunt led Cleveland with 11 points as the club shot 58.3% from the floor. The Cruise was able to improve their shooting, sinking six out of their 12 three-point attempts in the second quarter, which skimmed Cleveland's lead to just five points (61-56). Ron Harper Jr. scored 21 points in the second half, while Daniss Jenkins shot 7-8, which helped Motor City secure the win.

Bobi Klintman led the Cruise with 26 points in the contest. Klintman secured his second double-double of the season by grabbing 10 rebounds, while tallying eight assists in the win. Additionally, he had the two lone blocks for Motor City on the defensive end. Tolu Smith, Ron Harper Jr. and Daniss Jenkins each had 20-point performances with Tolu Smith securing his 20 th double-double of the season. Smith is the second Cruise player in franchise history to secure 20 or more double-doubles in a full season for Motor City (Cheick Diallo, 2021-22).

The former Motor City Cruise guard Jules Bernard led the Cleveland Charge with 26 points in the game. Bernard shot 7-12 from the floor and secured 10 points from the free-throw line. Feron Hunt finished the day with 25 points, four rebounds and two assists, along with knocking down 10 field goals. The Michigan native, Emoni Bates scored 23 points after shooting 8-22 from the floor.

The Motor City Cruise will travel to Greensboro and take on the Swarm on Wednesday, March 19 at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live on ESPN+.

