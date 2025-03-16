Greensboro Swarm Drop Weekend Series to Maine Celtics

(GREENSBORO, N.C.) - The Greensboro Swarm (18-13), the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, battled intensely but fell short against the Maine Celtics (20-11) in a 115-110 loss to end the weekend series at the Novant Health Fieldhouse.

The game was a back-and-forth contest, featuring eight lead changes and five ties. Jaylen Sims led the Swarm with 23 points, shooting 9-of-17 from the field. Keyontae Johnson followed closely with 21 points and four rebounds, while Damion Baugh secured 16 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists. KJ Simpson also added 16 points, and Caleb McConnell provided a spark off the bench with 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting from beyond the arc.

Maine was fueled by JD Davison's performance, finishing with 34 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Hason Ward added 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting, while Tristan Enaruna contributed 15 points and seven rebounds. Drew Peterson chipped in with 14 points and six assists.

The Swarm came out strong in the first half, outscoring Maine 37-30 in the second quarter to take a halftime lead. However, a tough third quarter saw the Swarm just 14 points, allowing the Celtics to regain control. Despite a valiant fourth-quarter push, Greensboro was unable to close the gap in the final minutes.

Greensboro looks to bounce back in their last home matchup of the season, set for Wednesday, March 19, at 7:00 p.m. ET.

