Spurs Fall to Suns in Overtime, 113-111
March 16, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
The Austin Spurs (18-10) were defeated by the Valley Suns (17-12) in overtime, 113-111, on Sunday afternoon at the H-E-B Center.
Malachi Flynn led Austin with 28 points. Malaki Branham, on assignment from San Antonio, followed with 26 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists. Kyle Mangas and Kyle Rode both chipped in 12 points.
The Suns took a 30-23 lead after the first quarter. In the second frame, Austin shot 68.2% from the field and outscored the Valley, 41-17, to take a 67-47 advantage into halftime. Flynn recorded 16 first-half points for the Spurs, while Alex Schumacher led the Suns with 12 points. In the third, the Valley outscored Austin 30-24 to cut the deficit to 11, 88-77. The Suns continued their comeback in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Spurs 29-18. Jaden Shackelford tied the game at 106-106 with free throws in the final moments, sending the contest into overtime. In overtime, Flynn knocked down a three-pointer, and Branham added a layup for the Spurs, but Shackelford sealed the Suns victory with three free throws.
Shackleford and Mamadi Diakite each scored 23 points for the Suns, with Shackleford adding 6 assists and Diakite grabbing 9 rebounds. Schumacher contributed 22 points in the win.
NEXT UP:
The Spurs host the Iowa Wolves on Thursday, March 20 at 7 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The game will be available to view on ESPN+.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.