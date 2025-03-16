Charge Lose in Motor City

March 16, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Cleveland Charge contest a rebound vs. the Motor City Cruise

Cleveland Charge contest a rebound vs. the Motor City Cruise

DETROIT, MI - The Cleveland Charge (13-17) fell on the road to the Motor City Cruise (16-12), 135-121, in front of 1,641 at Wayne State Fieldhouse on Sunday afternoon. The win gave the Cruise a 4-2 edge in the season series between the two teams

Cleveland's Jules Bernard scored 26 points to lead the visitors. Emoni Bates scored 23 points, while Feron Hunt had his third consecutive game of 20+ points by scoring 25 on 10-of-14 shooting. Luke Travers had 11 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, four steals and three blocks in the loss. Nae'Qwan Tomlin added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Charge.

Motor City was paced by a quartet of 20+ point scorers in the win: Pistons assignment Bobi Klintman scored 26 with 10 rebounds and eight assists. Ron Harper Jr. scored 25 points, while Daniss Jenkins scored 20 with nine assists. Tolu Smith rounded out the group with 22 points and 13 rebounds.

The Charge are back home for a matchup against the Osceola Magic on Saturday, March 22 at 5:00 p.m. It's going to be a flippin' sweet night as Jon Gries from Napoleon Dynamite (Uncle Rico) will be appearing presented by Goodwill, plus the team will wear special uniforms and a Vote For Pozzie t-shirt giveaway presented by 4Imprint.

