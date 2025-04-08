2024-25 Season Rewind

The Sioux Falls Skyforce entered the 2024 Winter Showcase with a chip on their shoulder, looking to prove that they belonged among the league's best. After a successful start to the Winter showcase portion of the year, the Skyforce had earned their spot in the tournament - a feat the organization had never accomplished.

Headlined by HEAT transfers Josh Christopher, Keshad Johnson and Isaiah Stevens, the Skyforce clicked at the right time in Orlando, showcasing their depth, chemistry, and high-powered offense, which led the NBA G League in field goal percentage (48.5%) and assists per game (27.3). The team rallied from behind in the second half in two-straight Showcase games to earn a spot in the championship game.

Christopher Shines in Winter Showcase

Josh Christopher was undoubtedly one of the stars of the tournament, becoming the first player in franchise history to earn First Team All-Winter Showcase Honors. Throughout the stretch, Christopher averaged 26.4 points per game (fourth in the NBA GL), establishing himself as one of the most dynamic and efficient scorers in the competition.

Christopher's presence was felt in every big moment for Sioux Falls, as his 449 total points during the Tip-Off Tournament tied an NBA G League record for points scored, tying Sharife Cooper's record from 2021-22.

Isaiah Stevens: A Playmaking Maestro

Alongside Christopher's scoring was the floor general, Isaiah Stevens, who truly flourished during the tournament. Averaging an eye-popping 10.8 assists per game, Stevens was the engine that drove the Skyforce's offense. He was the only player to average 10+ assists during the Tip-Off Tournament and Sioux Falls was 11-2 when he produced nine-plus assists.

Stevens' ability to facilitate and set up scoring opportunities wasn't just impressive - it was historic. He finished the tournament with a record-breaking 181 assists, setting a new benchmark for assists during the Tip-Off Tournament - and the first two months in NBA G League history.

His play earned him an NBA Call-Up to the Miami HEAT at the conclusion of the Tip-Off Tournament, as well.

December Rewards

In December 2024, Josh Christopher and first-year head coach Dan Bisaccio were both recognized for their exceptional performances, earning Player of the Month and Coach of the Month honors, respectively.

Christopher had a standout month, averaging 29.5 points per game during this stretch with five games seeing him score over 30 points. His electrifying performances were key in leading the Skyforce to several important wins, including one over the Capital City Go-Go in the Tip-Off Tournament, where he scored 35 points on 66 FG% from deep to seal a 112-108 triumph. Under Bisaccio's guidance, the Force glided an 8-3 record during December.

Run to the Finals

The Skyforce marched through their first Showcase Tournament with a franchise best 12-5 record to the finale.

In the championship game, the Skyforce faced off against the Westchester Knicks and were defeated in a back-and-forth contest that went down to the wire in a 125-119 defeat.

2024-25 NBA G League Regular Season

It was an up-and-down second portion, which saw Sioux Falls in playoff contention to the final game of the regular season. The team ran off nine-straight home wins, which marked the second longest winning streak at the Sanford Pentagon and ended with a 12-4 record at home.

Zyon Pullin: A Hot Start and an NBA Call-Up

One of the most exciting stories of the season came from Zyon Pullin, who burst onto the scene with a hot start to the regular season. Pullin, a talented and dynamic guard out of Florida, quickly became one of the most explosive players in the G League, averaging 18.6 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.3 rebounds in the early part of the season. His ability to score in a variety of ways was put on display against the Valley Suns on 12/30, where he secured his first triple double on a line of 37 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists.

Pullin's strong play earned him a call-up to the Memphis Grizzlies, who signed him to a two-way contract on 1/10.

The Return of ManMan

Shortly after Zyon Pullin received his call-up to the Memphis Grizzlies, Alondes Williams returned to the Force after a stint on a two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons. ManMan finished his second season with the Skyforce averaging 18.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

He posted a 40-point game on 2/25 against the Texas Legends, shooting 14-22 FGA (5-9 3PA) and came up clutch in the final weekend of the season against OKC, averaging 27.5 points per game in the series.

Skyforce Stars Shine Bright at All-Star Weekend

Josh Christopher and Alondes Williams were selected to represent the Sioux Falls Skyforce at All-Star weekend. Alondes Williams was also a contestant in the G League Slam Dunk Contest. It marked the second straight season ManMan represented the Skyforce at All-Star Weekend.

Williams finished second place in the dunk contest and defeated Christopher's team in the Next Up Game (NBA GL's version of the all-star game).

Malik Williams: Double-Double Machine

One of the brightest spots for Sioux Falls in the 2025 season was the play of Malik Williams. The 6-10 center averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds per game, while also showing off his impressive shot making from deep, averaging 40.0 3P% on 5.5 3PA (first of all centers who average 4+ 3PA a game).

Williams reeled in 15 double doubles during the regular season, which is a tie for ninth in the NBA G League. His 317 total rebounds ranked 10th in the league, as well.

Final Push

With their backs against the wall in mid-March, the Skyforce sat at 12-13 and needing a run to make the playoffs. They defeated the second seeded Austin Spurs 108-101 on the road in overtime to secure the victory, which started a run of six wins in the last nine games.

Sioux Falls headed to the final week of the season controlling its own destiny, needing a win at Stockton and two against Oklahoma City, and ultimately came up short.

Despite the loss, the team reached new heights in the 2024-25 campaign and continued a four-season trend of three-plus NBA G League Call-Ups and three-straight regular seasons with 10+ wins at home.

