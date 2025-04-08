Last Week around the Leagues

This past week Stewart Johnston was named the 15th Canadian Football League Commissioner, Maine Celtics guard JD Davison was named NBA G League Most Valuable Player, and Major League Soccer's Sporting Kansas City mutually parted ways with Manager Peter Vermes. Highlights from this week come from the Canadian Football League, United Football League, Indoor Football League, NBA G League, Women's National Basketball Association, Major League Soccer, USL Super League, MLS NEXT Pro, Major Arena Soccer League, National Lacrosse League, Premier Lacrosse League, International League, Pacific Coast League, Midwest League, American Hockey League, ECHL, Professional Women's Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, Pro Volleyball Federation, League One Volleyball, and Major League Rugby.

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

Stewart Johnston has spent his entire professional career connecting viewers with the news, sports and entertainment that they love. On countless occasions, he has given Canadians from coast to coast to coast a reason to stand and cheer for their heroes. The longtime Bell Media executive will now focus that wealth of insight and experience on building his vision for the Canadian Football League (CFL) as its 15th Commissioner. "I am deeply humbled and profoundly honoured by this incredible opportunity," said Commissioner Johnston. "Long before I worked with TSN and RDS to broadcast the CFL, I was a fan. Growing up, I sat with family and friends, watching the legends of the game. I've loved working closely with this league, getting to know its stars and being a part of the most unforgettable celebration in Canadian sports - Grey Cup Week. To think that I will present that iconic trophy to this year's winners in Winnipeg this November is a dream come true." Johnston was born in Toronto and grew up in Ottawa. He graduated from Queen's University with a business degree. In 1997, his passion for sports led him to the doors of TSN. Over the next two-and-a-half decades, he rose through the ranks of Canada's Sports Leader to President, growing the company into the sports media juggernaut it is today. A football fanatic, he has a deep understanding of the tremendous fandom that flows throughout the Canadian sporting community.

Bell Media's senior vice president of content and sales, Stewart Johnston, will be leaving his role with TSN to become the Canadian Football League's 15th commissioner. CFL Insider Dave Naylor joins SC with Jay Onrait to discuss this move and why Johnston is the right person to lead the league right now.

After leading the Ottawa REDBLACKS back to the CFL Playoffs with a franchise-best home record last season, Head Coach Bob Dyce has signed an extension with the team, keeping him in the nation's capital through the 2026 season. "Coach Dyce has demonstrated the ability to get the best out of our players on a daily basis. His leadership sets the standard, and provides a blueprint to who we want to be as a team both on and off the field," said REDBLACKS General Manager Shawn Burke. "I am thrilled to get the opportunity to continue our partnership in leading our organization to more success and greater achievements." Dyce, 59, helped the REDBLACKS engineer their best home record in franchise history in 2024, going 7-1-1 at TD Place. It was part of a 9-8-1 season where Ottawa found their way back to the postseason for the first time in six years.

United Football League

UFL Top 10 Plays From Week 2

Indoor Football League

Tom Menas has been relieved of his duties as general manager and head coach of the San Antonio Gunslingers. "Don (Rackler) and I know it may seem odd to let a head coach go just two games into the season and immediately after a great road victory in San Jose, but our mission is to build a brand and culture that represents San Antonio and the Rackler/Steubing families. In order to do this, everyone has to be on the same page. We feel this change is the right thing to do for the future of our franchise and for our loyal fans." said James Steubing, President and co-owner of the team. The Gunslingers have named current offensive coordinator James Fuller as its new head coach. James is an experienced head coach with past experience leading pro indoor teams such as the Jacksonville Sharks and Carolina Cobras. James started his career in professional football (1992-1996) playing defensive back for the San Diego Chargers, New Orlean Saints and Philadelphia Eagles.

Fishers Freight win home opener

National Arena League

The Omaha Beef announced that they have parted ways with head coach Mike Tatum and offensive coordinator James Jerry. Tatum became head coach before the 2024 season, after serving as offensive coordinator in 2023 while Terry joined the Beef coaching staff as offensive coordinator prior to the 2024 season. Omaha Beef Owner Ricky Bertz expressed appreciation for both Tatum and Terry's contributions over the past several seasons and discussed the difficult decision to make a change. "Coach Tatum and Coach Terry have been a part of a period of obvious unmatched success for our franchise, Bertz said. "We are extremely grateful for their contributions. At the end of the day though, while this wasn't an easy decision, I felt a change was necessary.

Week 2 Plays of the Week

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

The NBA G League announced that Maine Celtics Two-Way player JD Davison has been named the 2024-25 Kia NBA G League Most Valuable Player. Davison becomes the second player in franchise history to win MVP, joining 2014-15 D-League MVP Tim Frazier, formerly of the Maine Red Claws. "His hard work and team-first attitude from day one with both the Boston and Maine Celtics have led to this achievement," said Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens. "JD has embraced the idea of continuously improving, and we are thrilled for him." Davison finished the Regular Season with averages of 25.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. The 22-year-old made 30 Regular Season appearances, leading Maine to a 21-13 record, to send the reigning conference champions back into the postseason for a third straight year. His scoring mark ranked fourth in the league and his assist mark ranked seventh, making him the only G League player to place among the top seven in both categories.

JD Davison Named 2024-2025 Kia NBA G League MVP

The NBA G League announced that Grand Rapids Gold Two-Way player Trey Alexander has been named the 2024-25 Kia NBA G League Rookie of the Year. Alexander becomes the first player in franchise history to win this title. "The Nuggets and Gold are so proud of Trey and all he has accomplished this season." said Gold General Manager Ben Tenzer. "He is a fantastic player, and an even better person. His work ethic and approach to the game are second to none. We have enjoyed watching his tremendous growth and look forward to all the success that comes his way in the future." Alexander has appeared in 30 games for the Gold this season, averaging 25.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.7 steals while shooting 46.1% from the field and 39.5% from three. In the Regular Season, Alexander averaged 26.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 46.2% from the field and 42.2% from three.

Trey Alexander Named 2024-25 Kia NBA G League Rookie Of The Year

The NBA G League announced that Austin Spurs head coach Scott King has been named the 2025 NBA G League Coach of the Year. In his first season, King led Austin to the NBA G League playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, finishing the regular season 22-12 (32-18 overall) tying with the Stockton Kings for the best record in the Western Conference. Austin ended the regular season ranked first in defensive rating (102.3), third in steals per game (10.1), and fourth in both blocks per game (6.6) and rebounds per game (48.4). The Spurs also set a league record this season, posting the highest margin of victory in league history (+23.5).

The Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, announced that Jazz two-way guard Elijah Harkless has been named the 2024-25 Kia NBA G League Most Improved Player by the NBA G League. This award recognizes the player who has shown the most significant improvement during the season. Harkless becomes the first player in Salt Lake City Stars history to win the honor, averaging 26.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 19 games this season with the Stars (17 games) and the San Diego Clippers (2 games) (LA Clippers' affiliate). The San Bernardino, Calif., native helped lead the Stars to a 21-13 regular season record and a playoff berth.

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA Champion and two-time Most Valuable Player Elena Delle Donne has announced her retirement. She was part of the celebrated 2013 WNBA Draft class and was selected with the second overall pick by the Chicago Sky. Washington acquired Delle Donne before the 2017 WNBA season and by 2019, she led the team to its first Championship in franchise history. Delle Donne will now step away from the court but will stay close to the game. She'll serve as a special advisor to Monumental Basketball. "After much thought, conversations with family, and soul searching I have finally come to the decision to walk away from playing basketball," announced Delle Donne. "It was amazing to look back on all the special teammates, friends, executives, sponsors, staff and most importantly the incredible fans that have accompanied me on this journey. Thankful does not begin to describe how I am now feeling. This game has given me so much and I am excited to be able to continue to compete and partake in the pursuit of winning, albeit in a different role with Monumental Basketball." In a career spanning 10 seasons, Delle Donne established her greatness by becoming the first player to earn MVP honors with two different franchises (Chicago Sky; 2015, Washington Mystics; 2019). In 2021, she was named to the WNBA's 25 greatest and most influential players in league history as part of the WNBA's 25th anniversary celebration. Additionally, she was a member of Team USA that captured gold during the 2016 Olympics in Brazil.

WNBA Legend Elena Delle Donne Announces Retirement

The Indiana Fever announced that Briann January has been named an assistant coach, joining Stephanie White's staff ahead of the 2025 WNBA season. January, a seven-time WNBA All-Defensive Team honoree, returns to a Fever franchise where she helped lead the team to the 2012 WNBA Championship and currently ranks No. 2 all-time in games played and assists. "I'm thrilled to welcome Briann January back to Indiana. She is a part of the fabric of the Indiana Fever franchise from her impact as a player and will continue to be as a coach," Fever Head Coach Stephanie White said. "Bri's example of toughness, resilience, work ethic, communication style and basketball IQ will be a great resource for our players, staff and community. She is a winner, a bright young coaching mind and an amazing human being. I am very excited to continue our coaching journey together."

BIG3

The BIG3 announced that the league's eighth season will be tipping off in Chicago, IL, at Allstate Arena on June 14, 2025, at 4pm ET live on CBS. Tickets for the first four matchups will be on sale on April 11, 2025, at 10am local time at big3.com/tickets. Tickets for the remaining matchups will be released at a later date. The 10-week season will feature eight all-new teams that will each make a stop in their new home markets in Baltimore, MD, Boston, MA, Chicago, IL, Dallas, TX, Detroit, MI, Houston, TX, Los Angeles, CA, and Miami, FL. The $1 million win bonus will be awarded to the two finalist teams set to play in the Championship game. ¬ÅThis is the most anticipated BIG3 season yet," said BIG3 Co-CEO Ice Cube. "Not only are the players competing for the Dr. J trophy, but also for a $1M win bonus. Beyond that, the play is harder, the players are tougher, and the league is more competitive than ever. Our fans have the chance to be part of history every week when each team makes their hometown debut. Everyone knows that the BIG3 isn't just what is done on the court - when we come to town, you know there is music, culture, and community to be had. We can't wait for our fans to meet their teams and experience another summer of the best 3-on-3 basketball starting June 14."

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Vancouver Bandits announced that the club has signed NBA experienced guard, current San Diego Clipper and former Big 12 Conference All Star, Izaiah Brockington, for the club's upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League season at Langley Events Centre. A 6-foot-4 guard from Philadelphia, Pa., Brockington recently finished his second full season in the NBA G League, beginning the year with the Birmingham Squadron, the minor league affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, before being dealt to the San Diego Clippers, the Los Angeles Clippers' affiliate. A consistent offensive force, Brockington averaged 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 32.4 minutes per game in 34 games played in the 2024-25 season. He finished with 20 points or more on 13 occasions, including a career-high 34 point, 11 rebound showing on November 17, 2024.

"I'm very excited to spend this summer with the Bandits! It's an incredible opportunity to be part of an organization that's focused on winning and growing as we chase a CEBL championship," said Brockington. "I'm ready to get to work and can't wait to explore everything Vancouver has to offer."

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Sporting Kansas City announced that the club has mutually agreed to part ways with Manager Peter Vermes, ending his trophy-laden run as Major League Soccer's longest-tenured head coach and one of the longest-serving managers in global soccer. Kerry Zavagnin has been appointed as Sporting's interim head coach, effective immediately.

"It would be hard to list all of the people I want to thank after 20 seasons in managerial positions at Sporting Kansas City," Vermes said. "I am thankful to everyone, especially ownership for giving me the opportunity of being a steward of this club for the past two decades. I wish the club nothing but the best in the future." In addition to hoisting the 2013 MLS Cup and Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup titles in 2012, 2015 and 2017, Vermes guided the club to 11 playoff appearances-including eight straight from 2011-2018-and four first-place finishes in the regular season.

The CEO of the Vancouver Whitecaps says a proposed new team-owned stadium is part of a long-term plan to keep the city's professional soccer team based in Vancouver. Sohrab Sandhu has more.

National Women's Soccer League

Gotham FC Club captain and defender Tierna Davidson suffered a torn ACL in her left knee during Friday's match in Houston. Davidson will be placed on the NWSL's season-ending injury list. "We are heartbroken for Tierna," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations at Gotham FC. "Our club will do everything we can to support her through this recovery and rehabilitation process. We know she will come back stronger than ever."

The Houston Dash will loan forward Amanda West to AFC Toronto through August 18, both teams announced. West was drafted by Houston with the No. 36 pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft from the University of Pittsburgh. She made her professional debut on March 23, 2024, in the home opener against Racing Louisville. West scored her first goal on May 5, 2024, in Houston's 1-1 draw at home with the Kansas City Current. She tallied the first of two assists that season on April 20, 2024, on the road against the Portland Thorns. West appeared in 18 games across all competitions for the Dash last year.

USL Super League

Sporting Club Jacksonville, the United Soccer League's Northeast Florida expansion franchise, has officially appointed Stacey Balaam as the first head coach of its women's Division One USL Super League team, which will kick off its inaugural season this August at the University of North Florida's Hodges Stadium. As Sporting Director and Head of Soccer Mark Warburton's first major coaching hire, the up-and-coming coaching talent brings a recent track record of success and player development to Sporting JAX. Most recently, she served as the associate head coach at Vanderbilt University, helping to lead the NCAA Top 20 program to historic achievements since 2023. Sporting JAX technical consultant and coaching legend in women's soccer at the University of Florida, Becky Burleigh, also assisted in the search.

"Finding the right leader as our first women's team head coach was crucial, and in Stacey, we have someone who embodies the values of Sporting JAX and has consistently displayed throughout her career," said Warburton. "Her passion for coaching, her deep tactical knowledge of the game, and her ability to connect and develop players set her apart. Through our conversations, it became clear that Stacey not only understands the magnitude of this opportunity but also embraces the responsibility of building a competitive and dynamic squad that will make our supporters proud."

Sporting JAX names Stacey Balaam first head coach of USL Super League women's team

USL Super League Player of the Month: March - Mia Corbin Carolina Ascent FC

MLS NEXT Pro

For Women's History Month this year, get to know more about Mariah Bernanke and Melanie Schaefer, the athletic training staff members working with the Chattanooga FC men's first team players.

Major Arena Soccer League

On this week's episode of Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud is joined by fellow MASL broadcaster, the voice of the Empire Strykers, Christian "Filly" Filimon

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The Saskatchewan Rush have extended goaltender Frank Scigliano's contract for two more seasons. GM Derek Keenan locked up his netminder through the 25/26 and 26/27 NLL season, keeping the Coquitlam product in green. "Obviously, a super easy decision on my end. This is somewhere I want to be, and I've always felt wanted, especially right from the start when I came over from San Diego," said Scigliano. "The team is playing well, we're young and I'm eager to fit in at any capacity, be a leader here and the backbone of this team." The 33-year-old is having one of the best seasons of his 13-year career, posting a league-leading 9.95 goals against average and a save percentage of .787.

NLL Top Plays: Week 19

Premier Lacrosse League

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster announced that the 2025 PLL College Draft presented by Q-Collar, will be held on Tuesday, May 6 at 7 p.m. ET, exclusively streaming on ESPN+. Chris Cotter will host the College Draft, live from ESPN's Bristol headquarters, and will be joined by ESPN lacrosse analysts Paul Carcaterra and Ryan Boyle. "The 2025 PLL Draft is all about the best college lacrosse players taking their game to the next level," said Paul Rabil, Co-Founder and President of the PLL. "This class is stacked with skill, versatility, and creativity-the traits that define the modern game. With the draft just weeks away, every team is locked in, ready to land the players who can help them win championships. We're excited to welcome these future stars to the League."

We traveled 5,000 miles to Tokyo, Japan for our Exhibition Game against Sekai Crosse All-Stars. Watch all the highlights!

BASEBALL

International League

Royals outfielder Drew Waters hits for the cycle for Triple-A Omaha

Pacific Coast League

D-backs No. 1 prospect Jordan Lawlar makes a leaping grab and quickly turns the double play for Triple-A Reno

Midwest League

Tigers No. 2 prospect Max Clark drills a game-tying three-run homer for his first 2025 long-ball with High-A West Michigan

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

St. Louis Blues prospect Dalibor Dvorský has been developing his game with the Springfield Thunderbirds and shares what he's learned this season, his playlist picks, and more!

ECHL

Will Cranley of the Florida Everblades and Evan Cormier of the Savannah Ghost Pirates give the crowd a goalie fight.

Professional Women's Hockey League

Rewatch the last game of our Takeover Tour where Ottawa faced off against Boston at Enterprise Center on Mar. 29, 2025!

Western Hockey League

Seattle Kraken prospect Berkly Catton ties a modern era WHL record for most points in a WHL Playoff game with seven.

Ontario Hockey League

Liam Greentree put on a show for the Spitfires, scoring a hat-trick to lead them to a series-clinching win. The LA Kings prospect also added two assists to cap off a five-point performance. His dominant display powered Windsor to victory in the crucial matchup.

North American Hockey League

The top plays in the NAHL from March 24-30, 2025

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

Angelo Fullerton ends the 2nd longest game in QMJHL history!

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the leading professional volleyball league in the United States, will cap off its 2025 season with the PVF Championship in Las Vegas. The three postseason matches will take place at Lee's Family Forum in Henderson, Nev., home of the Vegas Thrill, with semifinal matches on Friday, May 9 and the Championship "Match for a Million" on Sunday, May 11. The "Match for A Million" offers the most lucrative prize in American volleyball. The winning team earns a one million dollar bonus to be distributed among its roster players. Two semifinal matches will precede the title match on Friday evening. All three matches will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network, continuing PVF's mission to bring unmatched visibility to its athletes and fans. "Las Vegas is a destination city and the destination each PVF team fights to reach at the end of our extremely competitive season," touted Jen Spicher, Pro Volleyball Federation CEO. "We've built the most competitive league in the sport, and this championship is the culmination of an incredible season. We are thrilled to give our fans and followers a great reason to travel there to watch our top teams in person as they compete for a million dollars. Whether you're a lifelong fan or new to PVF, Vegas is the place to be."

Team Spotlight Series: The Indy Ignite. Get to know the players, coaches and staff that make every Indy Ignite match exhilarating for fans.

League One Volleyball

Top 6 Plays of Week 12!

Major League Rugby

Insane tap and go set play in Week 6 of Major League Rugby's 2025 season

