Bandits Sign NBA Experienced Guard, Former Big-12 All-Star Brockington

The Vancouver Bandits announced Friday that the club has signed NBA experienced guard, current San Diego Clipper and former Big 12 Conference All Star, Izaiah Brockington, for the club's upcoming Canadian Elite Basketball League season at Langley Events Centre.

A 6-foot-4 guard from Philadelphia, Pa., Brockington recently finished his second full season in the NBA G League, beginning the year with the Birmingham Squadron, the minor league affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, before being dealt to the San Diego Clippers, the Los Angeles Clippers' affiliate.

A consistent offensive force, Brockington averaged 15.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 32.4 minutes per game in 34 games played in the 2024-25 season. He finished with 20 points or more on 13 occasions, including a career-high 34 point, 11 rebound showing on November 17, 2024.

"I'm very excited to spend this summer with the Bandits! It's an incredible opportunity to be part of an organization that's focused on winning and growing as we chase a CEBL championship," said Brockington. "I'm ready to get to work and can't wait to explore everything Vancouver has to offer."

During the 2023-24 NBA season, Brockington was signed by the New Orleans Pelicans to a 10-day contract and made his NBA debut on March 5, 2024 against the Toronto Raptors. He has also spent time in the NBA Summer League, appearing in seven games for the Pelicans across the 2023 and 2024 summer seasons where he averaged 16.2 minutes, 6.2 points and three rebounds per game.

Brockington becomes the fourth member of the Vancouver Bandits to bring previous NBA regular season experience to the club, joining Mitch Creek (2018-19: Brooklyn, Minnesota), Tazé Moore (2023-24: Portland) and MJ Walker (2021-22, Phoenix).

"We are fortunate that Izaiah has chosen to spend his summer with us; he is an elite, two-way combo guard who has found big time success in both college and the NBA G League," said Bandits head coach and general manager Kyle Julius. "I have been recruiting and following Izaiah's career for the past few seasons and I cannot wait to start working with him."

Brockington played college basketball at St. Bonaventure (2017-18) and Penn State (2019-21) before transferring to Iowa State (2021-22). His senior season proved to be his most decorated and productive campaign, starting in all 35 games for the Cyclones while averaging 16.9 points and 6.8 rebounds. He ranked among the top four in the Big 12 in both scoring and rebounding and earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Year honours along with a First-Team All-Big 12 Conference selection.

The Bandits tip-off the 2025 CEBL campaign on Thursday, May 15 when the club hits the road to take on the Saskatchewan Rattlers. Fans will have their first chance to watch the club at home on Thursday, May 22 at 7 p.m. PT when Vancouver hosts the Niagara River Lions in a rematch of the 2024 CEBL Final. Vancouver will play a total of 12 regular season home games in 2025 between Thursday, May 22 and Sunday, August 3. The Bandits wrap up regular season action on the road in Ottawa on Sunday, August 10 at 12 p.m. PT.

